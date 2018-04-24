news

In a testimony shared with members of the Salvation Ministries, a lady, Christy Chinwo, has narrated how a wristband bearing the symbol of a church saved her mother from kidnappers disguised as soldiers .

A footage of this was posted on Monday, April 23, 2018, on the Instagram page of leader, David Ibiyeomie.

In the clip, Chinwo disclosed that her mum had just embarked on a trip to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, when the kidnappers tried to cart her away based on an affiliation with an unknown church.

What followed was simply a case of supernatural intervention as can be deduced from her comments.

"My name is Christy Chinwo. I came to return all the glory back to God.

"Last week Sunday, my mum travelled to Abuja to see my immediate elder sister. So, she went for first service, she came back. She said let her sleep a little bit.

"At about 10 o'clock, four hefty men came into the yard cos the yard was built with four flats inside. They came in, they were wearing army uniforms.

"So, one now woke up my mum and said we are looking for so so man that owns this jeep. My mum now said it is the next flat - she thought maybe it is army people that came to arrest.

"One now said oh, you are going to this church (makes to touch her wristband) where the man is always praying against us - you will go with us. She never knew it was kidnappers.

"Immediately that one held my mum, he stopped there. He could not move again.

"He was asking people to rescue him. All his followers took the man and left. Nobody could help him. He was caught there right handed there," Christy Chinwo narrated.

Her testimony was met with excitement from congregants who cheered loudly following an inspiring account.

Deadly kidnappers order Rivers chief to surrender bank account or die

A group of kidnappers has advised a Rivers State traditional chief, Goodluck Umetor, against blocking his bank account or risk being killed .

This was confirmed in a Punch News report published on Monday, April 9, 2018.

Umetor, who has a chieftaincy title in the Ndele community was recently released by his captors who expressed that his circumstance could have been extreme and gotten to a level of death.

The traditional chief whose family paid a sum of N1 million for his release got kidnapped on Monday, April 2, 2018.

He told Punch News that the abductors gave him machete cuts on the head and other parts of his body.

“They warned me that I should not block the (bank) accounts and said that they would be withdrawing money at will. They said if I block the (bank) accounts that they will come after me again.

“The kidnappers also threatened to kill me if I try to give their identity to anyone. The gunmen took me on a journey inside a deep forest. They dragged me after blindfolding me and we trekked a long distance before we arrived their base.

“They said they were hired to assassinate me, but later changed their mind to collect ransom and free me. They inflicted machete cuts on my head, back and other parts of my body. They collected all my four ATM cards and sent somebody to go and withdraw money from my account before collecting additional N1m from my family,” the chief told Punch.

A spokesperson for the state police, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed that commissioner, Mr. Zaki Ahmed in on top of the case.

Punch confirmed that the law enforcement agents are on top of the case in the effort to apprehend the kidnapping suspects.