​Worms of sexual abuse in UNIPORT follow CU’s hair shaving controversy

Comments on Twitter revealed a distaste for a report of sexual abuse at the University of Port Harcourt.

  • Published:
Covenant University's recent hair shaving drama has created a stage for sexual harassment allegations against some lecturers at the University of Port Harcourt.

Covenant University's recent hair shaving drama has created a stage for sexual harassment allegations against some lecturers at the University of Port Harcourt.

(Nigerian Watch Newspaper)
​An allegation of sexual abuse at the University of Port Harcourt, (UNIPORT) Rivers State, has trailed the hair shaving controversy at Covenant University, Otta, Ogun State.

Authorities of the institution had publicly shaved the hair of a group of male students who reportedly attended a Christian programme without their Bibles.

The action produced sarcastic reactions on Twitter where users their criticised the university management for its aggressive approach, believed to be infringing against the rights of students who are not allowed to freely express themselves.

Covenant University shaves hair of disobedient students

 

A former student at UNIPORT, Funa Banana, however thinks the situation a far less worry compared to her experiences at the Federal Government of Nigeria-owned institution.

On Twitter, where the conversation concerning the CU incident has become too intense, Funa expressed that lecturers at the Rivers State university demand group sex from students looking to get good grades.

 

According to the narrator, it gets bad for the victims - they are required to also pay for hotel service.

Funa, who initially was not forthcoming with the name of the institution revealed it in a response to her comment.

This was following reactions from other users who had already named UNIPORT.

ALSO READ: Social media mocks school's decision to shave hair of students with no Bible

Responses on Twitter to UNIPORT sexual harassment scandal

Sexual harassment aided by lecturers in some Nigerian universities is quite common but asking the victims to pay for the hotel bill adds a new twist.

Twitter users think so and have taken to the platform to share their views. For some, the idea of being asked for sex in order to pass an exam was perhaps too disturbing.

But others saw it as an opportunity to display their foolery. It was one moist with sarcasm and shocking humour.

ALSO READ: In UNILORIN, female students who suffer sexual harassment are the haunted!

Some reactions which appear to be encouraging the prevalence of sexual harassment in Nigerian campuses suggests how firmly rooted the menace is in the society.

Victims of rape are a category that have stayed deprived of attention following their sad experiences.

Nigeria currently suffers from a lack of a structured mechanism for people dealing with sexual abuse and the subsequent depression.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

