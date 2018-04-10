World Of Bently

news

History

Bentley or Bentley Motors Ltd is a British automotive company, specializing in the production of premium cars. The date of foundation of this automaker is considered January 18, 1919, although the company existed before and had been producing engines for military aircrafts during the WW1.

Originally, the founder of the brand - Walter Owen Bentley and his brother developed a 3-liter engine, and the company introduced its first car in 1921. In 1924 the Bentley team wins Le Mans. At the same time, the brand starts producing more powerful engines and consolidates its leading positions in racing competitions.

During this period, the automaker produces its most prominent models, such as Bentley 41⁄2 Litre and Bentley Speed Six. In 1931 Rolls-Royce took over and formed a subsidiary. However, during the 70's, due to a series of crises, the demand for expensive cars decreased dramatically.

The Rolls-Royce suffered heavy losses in the development of the RB211 aircraft engine, so it was decided to divide Rolls-Royce Motors Limited into a separate business automotive business and sell it to Vickers in 1970.

The first car of the new generation was the Bentley Mulsanne. In 1998, Bentley Motors was acquired by German Volkswagen Group. Back then Bentley produced its first all-new car under the new ownership and received a name - the Continental GT.

Continental GT W12

The Continental GT W12 is the third generation model and has been completely re-engineered, to a point where automaker claims the vehicle is 100% brand new, which is a good thing because it faces plenty of competition in the form of cars as diverse as Aston Martin DB11 and the Ferrari GTC4 Lusso.

The four-seat coupé is a luxury car and yet also a sports car with 333 km/h performance.The Conti GT W12 has a lighter body, an extended wheelbase, a roll-control system and powered by a 6.0-litre W12 engine, making 626bhp and driving all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

It takes only 3.7 seconds to reach 100km/h, and the maximum speed is 333 km / h. The fuel consumption is reduced to 12.2 /100 km in the mixed cycle.The new GT’s interior is stunning.It is a paragon of luxury, with acres of wood, leather, and aluminium.

