FIFA World Cup Trophy, Christian Karembeu, to arrive Nigeria

Christian Karembeu will be coming to Nigeria as the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour Ambassador.

Christian Karembeu, retired French international footballer and the current Strategic Advisor of Olympiacos F.C.

He will be coming to Nigeria as the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour Ambassador. Christian was a member of the French team that won the 1998 World Cup. He was also part of the victorious French team at Euro 2000. He announced his retirement on 13th October 2006.

During his career Karembeu played for Nantes, Sampdoria, Real Madrid, Middlesbrough, Olympiakos, Servette Genève and Bastia.

With Real Madrid, he won the Champions League in 1998 and 2000, starting in the former but remaining on the bench for the latter. He also played for the Real Madrid Veterans against Barcelona in Qatar, on 13 November 2012. He last played midfield for Bastia in the French Ligue 1.

Christian while in Nigeria for the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour will be able to lift the Trophy just like President Muhammadu Buhari.

