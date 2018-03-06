Woman who stole mobile phone at wedding party stripped naked

news

In Sapele, Delta State, a woman who reportedly stole a mobile phone at a wedding party has been stripped naked .

The incident was recorded on Sunday, March 4, 2018, according to reports circulating online media. The suspect who described herself as a close associate of the newly wedded couple was given a beating after guests found her claim to be false.

An image provided by the Kemi Filani Blog showed the subject in tattered clothing following the mob determined punishment. She was rendered with no footwear following some battering by some angry community members.

It was gathered that the woman who appeared to be in the 30 to 35 age group tried to make away an undisclosed amount of money in addition.

Disgraced woman stripped of borrowed underwear in public

A viral video shared on social media has revealed how a woman was stripped of a borrowed underwear in public .

The footage which was published via YouTube showed a lady removing the panties as the victim who was carrying a baby stayed glued to the ground.

It appeared to be an angry confrontation between her and an impatient friend.

The disgraced subject was captured covering her body with a shawl after an assault that saw her buttocks laid bare in the open.

She was seen leaving the scene of the attack while observers at the scene make a mockery of her.