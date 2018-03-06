Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman who stole mobile phone at wedding party stripped naked

But Why! Woman who stole mobile phone at wedding party stripped naked

A disgraced wedding party guest was stripped naked following an allegation of theft levelled against her.

  • Published:
It was alleged that the disgraced woman stole some money in addition. play

It was alleged that the disgraced woman stole some money in addition.

(Kemi Filani Blog)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Sapele, Delta State, a woman who reportedly stole a mobile phone at a wedding party has been stripped naked.

The incident was recorded on Sunday, March 4, 2018, according to reports circulating online media. The suspect who described herself as a close associate of the newly wedded couple was given a beating after guests found her claim to be false.

An image provided by the Kemi Filani Blog showed the subject in tattered clothing following the mob determined punishment. She was rendered with no footwear following some battering by some angry community members.

play Woman who stole mobile phone at wedding party stripped naked (Kemi Filani Blog)

 

It was gathered that the woman who appeared to be in the 30 to 35 age group tried to make away an undisclosed amount of money in addition.

Disgraced woman stripped of borrowed underwear in public

A viral video shared on social media has revealed how a woman was stripped of a borrowed underwear in public.

The footage which was published via YouTube showed a lady removing the panties as the victim who was carrying a baby stayed glued to the ground.

A video showed the woman as she was being stripped by the assaulter who was described as her friend. play

A video showed the woman as she was being stripped by the assaulter who was described as her friend.

(Facebook)

ALSO READ: Snake beheaded for stealing phones and money in New Benin Market

It appeared to be an angry confrontation between her and an impatient friend.

The disgraced subject was captured covering her body with a shawl after an assault that saw her buttocks laid bare in the open.

She was seen leaving the scene of the attack while observers at the scene make a mockery of her.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 #MeToo Nigerian women speak on rape and sexual abusebullet
2 Swift Justice Police gun down 6-man kidnap gangbullet
3 Wicked World 16-yr-old girl who was raped, impregnated by doctor, diesbullet

Related Articles

Wire Wire Man who pulled N1.5m Facebook scam disguised as a woman sentenced
Magical Thief Snake beheaded for stealing phones and money in New Benin Market
Many Days For The Thief.. Goat thieves paraded in Enugu
CIA Thief Losing your mobile phone to these SIM card hackers can render your savings empty
High Class Robber “I only target oyinbo people", beggar caught stealing admits
Jungle Justice Angry mob lynches tailor for stealing motorcycle
Serious Tidy! Port Harcourt burglar stripped naked after busted operation
Is This Okay? Hungry 70-yr-old man flogged publicly for stealing pumpkin

Metro

Kilos of cocaine seized by the NDLEA
Sharp Guy Ingenious drug dealer buries himself alive to avoid police
Nigeria police logo
Expected End Child snatcher claims spirit possesses her to steal babies[Watch]
Nigerian house helps face a lot of physical and mental abuse
Paranormal Activity Househelp sets young wards ablaze, killing one
A man has condemned the reliance of women on low income male partners.
No More Scrubs! Broke guy drags slay queen who uses vagina for money