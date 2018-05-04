Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman who mistakenly poured acid on lover charged with murder

Costly Error Woman who mistakenly poured acid on lover charged with murder

A woman accused of murdering her lover earlier claimed that the attack was not intentional.

  • Published:
A woman has claimed ignorance for actions pouring acid on her lover. play

A woman has claimed ignorance for actions pouring acid on her lover.

(Daily Monitor)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A South African woman, Berlinah Wallace, has been charged with murder. She reportedly poured acid on her husband, Mark Van Dongen, leading to his death.

The incident occurred in September 2015, in Westbury Park, Bristol, according to the Mirror UK.

play Woman who mistakenly poured acid on lover charged with murder (Daily Times Nigeria)

 

Dogen, who died in Belgium in January 2017, alleged that Wallace threatened to cause a problem for him if he made an attempt to leave her.

The woman's reaction, “If I can’t have you, no-one else can,”  suggested an interest that to cause harm to the deceased.

Woman who murdered first husband by rubbing poison on vagina plans death of second

In a confessional mail to Ghanaian relationship counselor, David Papa Bondze-Mbir, a woman whose identity was protected has revealed how she applied poison on her vagina and nipples in a bid to kill her first husband.

Her comments were displayed on the relationship expert's Facebook wall which detailed her reasons for committing murder.

She explained that the family of the deceased attributed his death to a bad liver condition, oblivious of foul play.

The unknown woman confessed to watching her former husband die after licking poison rubbed on her body. play Woman who murdered first husband by rubbing poison on vagina plans death of second (Press)

 

ALSO READ: Woman forced to sleep with daughter at banks for failing to give husband male child 

Her motivation reportedly resulted from an allegation of infidelity by the late husband who cheated on her when she was only seven months pregnant.

She is now looking to repeat a similar act with current partner.

"I am in my second marriage. And yes, I am cheating on my husband. I wasn’t always like this: I used to be faithful. I used to be content with only one man. I used to love and trust, from deep within.

"However, my first husband turned me into something I never knew I could be: A murderer! I killed him, Dave… I poisoned my first husband, and watched him die in our bedroom, painfully.

"I mixed a deadly, colorless, tasteless, odorless substance with my lotion, smeared it gently on my breast, rubbed it on my vagina, put some on my lips: I coated every part of my body I knew he enjoyed putting his mouth and tongue on, and watched him swallow every bit of his own saliva, mixed with the substance.

"Dave, sometimes, a cheating, filthy, lying bastard, ought to die – for you to live. I deserved to live, Dave. I deserved to live. I’m glad our incompetent Ghanaian medical doctors could still not diagnose the true cause of his death after the autopsy.

"Everybody, including his family, all think he died from an acute liver problem. I am cheating on my current husband because I don’t want to lose another man in a marriage; so I would rather want to cheat on him too, as a form of closure – in order not to lose my mind.

"He started cheating on me when I was Seven (7) months pregnant. Smh! These foolish men eh: we give them everything, yet, they choose to fool around. I feel very sorry for this my current husband. I’m still timing him closely. His time will come," the unknown woman wrote Bondze-Mbir in a message on Facebook.

play In a confessional mail to Ghanaian relationship counselor, David Papa Bondze-Mbir, a woman whose identity was protected has revealed how she applied poison on her vagina and nipples in a bid to kill her first husband. (Press)

 

Her unapologetic disposition paints a picture of one who is willing to explore any means to achieve her goals perceived ill-treatment in the hands of partner but she was however, emphatic about having her name unannounced, almost bearing a paranoid reflection.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Inch Close To Prison London-used phones can land you in jail while...bullet
2 Fiasco Wedding aborted after groom’s ex-wife and team stormed the...bullet
3 In Lagos Wife kills husband, cuts his genitals with a knifebullet

Related Articles

Devil Incarnate Man desperate for male child bathes wife in acid for having girls
Celine Dookhran Murder Man who allegedly raped and slaughtered niece was inspired by dead serial killer
Black Heart Man poisons 5-day-old son over funds for naming ceremony
Jealous Rage Housewife empties acid on penis of husband who impregnated best friend
Acid Attack Survivor Close to N10m raised in 24hrs for lady's plastic surgery
Wicked Soul Court remands man, in prison for bathing wife with acid
Dog What you probably didn't know about man's best friend
Bizarre 17-year-old boy admits acid attacks on 2-wheeled vehicle riders in London

Metro

Lagos court slams N100, 000 bail on accused over N6,000 toiletries theft
In Ibadan 4 supermarket sales assistants charged with stealing employer’s N16, 000 goods
23 students and teachers die in auto crash in Bauchi (illustrative purpose)
In Zamfara Auto crash claims 6 lives
Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress
Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress
Conjoined twins who reportedly share the same liver.
God's Gift NYSC member gives birth to conjoined twins who share 1 liver