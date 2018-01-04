Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman welcomes triplet after losing first baby

Awesome God New mum welcomes triplet after losing first baby

Sharing a photo of her precious bundles, the new mum went on to tell her #threeforthepriceof1 tale.

  • Published:
The new triplets play

The new triplets

(instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to count her blessings and they are obviously in threes.

After losing her first baby, the new mum, @morelolapro, who just welcomed triplets has taken to social media to share her testimony.

ALSO READ: 61-yr-old woman welcome triplets in Rivers [Photos]

Bellanaija shared her post, with a darling photo of her precious babies, writing:

So beautiful! Congratulations! @morelolapro - My testimony! In 2016,I lost a beautiful baby girl 24hrs after delivery,I was sad,broken and hurt,I still have no idea how I survived that pain.but in my pain I struck a deal with God instead of crying and wailing...i asked for double for my trouble!! Moved into 2017 with so much anxiety,I kept wondering when God was going to turn my shame into joy..... April 2017,an ultrasound found two sacs...i danced and was amazed at how God works....my 'tunmininu' and 'dunmininu' has finally come,I couldn't believe I indeed got double for my trouble June 2017,another ultrasound found 3 babies....hmmnn my God gave me jara!only a fool will say God doesn't exist!! After a very long and eventful pregnancy and nicu journey......my hands and heart is full.so much love it feels like my heart is gonna explode!!! Jan 2018 Walking into the year with my trio and a heart full of gratitude and still in awe of God's greatness, wishing y'all a very happy fulfilled new year!#myrainbowafterthestorm#triplets#bbg#yummymummy#pregnancyandbeyond#mytestimony#3ismyluckynumber#threeforthepriceof1 #BellaNaija bellanaija.com

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on

 

ALSO READ: Tears of joy as 70-yr-old woman gives birth to baby boy [Photos]

Isn't God wonderful? This is indeed proof that he is not immune to our prayers and he answers prayers..... even in threes.

Big congrats to her.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Badoo Herbalist who prepares 'juju' for killer cult group captured by...bullet
2 Vampires 16 kidnappers who drink the blood of human beings captured in...bullet
3 Badoo 1 person in a family of 3 dies in an attack reportedly...bullet

Related Articles

Miracle Working God 45-yr-old woman blessed with triplets after 12 years of marriage
Miracle Working God Woman celebrates triplets after 29 years wait
New Year Eve's Murder New Jersey teenager, 16, slaughters parents and sibling with rifle, others escape attack
God Of Miracle Mother-of-three was once told she may never have kids
In Cross River Clergyman arrested for allegedly stealing baby and ripping out its heart
In California Twin sisters deliver babies on same day, same time
Covenant Keeping God Pastor, wife celebrate twins after 20 years of marriage, 12 miscarriages
Pulse TV News Who will emerge the winner of Big Brother 'Hotshots'?
Good Tidings Sacked banker consoled as wife births triplets
In El Salvador Couple accuse hospital of switching their son at birth

Metro

Adetoro Adeyemi, with her daughter, Gabby
New Year Resolutions This single mum is done choosing 'man' over her daughter
The deceased.
Rest-in-Peace Ibadan man commits suicide by jumping into river on New Year day
A suspected thief tied up by a mob.
Useless Children 2 brothers tie up their father like a ram for correcting their bad behaviour
A member of the Badoo gang in a blood-stained shirt.
Badoo Hotel Government seals property belonging to wealthy man who reportedly sponsors cult [Photos]