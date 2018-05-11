Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men

Polyandry Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men

The court run by Somalia’s Islamic militant group was convinced that the deceased got married to eleven separate men without having divorced the previous ones first.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men play

Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A woman has been stoned to death in Somalia after she was found guilty of marrying eleven men.

The court run by Somalia’s Islamic  militant group, Al-Shabab found a Shukri Abdullahi Warsame guilty of polyandry for which reason it ordered her execution.

The court was convinced that the deceased got married to eleven separate men without having divorced the previous ones first.

READ MORE: Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord

Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men play

Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men

 

Enforcing the court’s ruling in Sablale town in the Lower Shabelle region, the woman was reportedly buried neck-deep in the ground and Al-Shabab fighters pelted her with stones until she gave up the ghost.

This case of Abdullahi Warsame is not unprecedented. In 2014, the same militant group reportedly stoned a woman to death in the southern coastal district of Barawe after it found her guilty of having married four husbands.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Man reportedly bashes father's head with pestle, kills himbullet
2 Alarming More Lagos wives beat husbands - Commissioner for Justicebullet
3 Everywhere We Go Nigerian lady, 2 others accused of stealing in...bullet

Related Articles

Court Order Man receives 5 strokes of cane for wrongly divorcing his wife
Warning!!! Stop dressing “Half-Naked” or… - University to female students
Extreme Landlady rips off roof of her building to evict 'recalcitrant' tenant
Video Lawmaker’s wife beat up her friend who has been dating her husband secretly

Metro

Australian woman loses $359,088 to online dating scammers
 So Sad Australian woman loses $359,088 to online dating scammers
A father was reportedly caught pants down in the act of defiling daughter.
Taboo Dirty dad caught pants down with 13-yr-old daughter in Delta
Bus catches fire on Eko bridge
In Lagos Bus catches fire on Eko bridge
DomainKing.NG introduces improved hosting, helps to create a website affordably
DomainKing.NG Company introduces improved hosting, helps to create a website affordably