Woman stabs husband to death over secret child

news

A woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her soldier husband to death after discovering that he had secretly fathered a child outside of their marriage.

The Gabonese military officer was, on Wednesday night, March 28, 2018, stabbed to death in his sleep, by his wife whose identity has not been revealed.

Local media in Gabon reports that the wife had become enraged by the fact that the deceased secretly fathered a child.

READ ALSO: Man murders boss's neighbour over job transfer

The officer's corpse was reportedly picked up on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

May his soul rest in peace.

Unwanted lover slices ex-boyfriend's neck with blade after argument

Following a disagreement, a woman has reportedly sliced the neck of her ex-boyfriend who earlier warned her to stop reporting him to family.

This was her response following a slap from former partner who reportedly slapped her for disobeying the order.

The victim was rushed to the St James Hospital, Amukpe, Delta State, where the incident occurred.

A gory image of the violent assault showed the ex-boyfriend on a bed with a deep cut to his neck.