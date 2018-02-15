Woman shares story of how she met future husband in a bus

news

In the spirit of the Valentine's Day celebration , a woman got creative while sharing a remarkable love story concerning how she met husband in a bus while embarking on a trip to Abuja in the year 2013.

The narrator, identified as Cynthia, took to a Facebook discussion platform, "The Humans of Abuja", in order to reveal the awesome romantic tale of how it started when she dosed-off on his shoulder.

She woke up from her sleep to an accommodating man who didn't have a problem with her moment of forgetfulness.

After a night at the apartment of 'Dear Future Husband', things became a fairytale for the young lady who was finally able to shut the door on frequent heartbreaks resulting from romantic relationships that went south.

"My name is Cynthia and I met my husband on a bus while coming to Abuja 5 years ago. It was my first time in Abuja and I intended staying with my cousin in Abuja before I could start working and earning money.

"My cousin lived in Wuse which was my destination while my husband who is a business man lived at kubwa. While in the bus, we started a healthy conversation we talked about so many things and laughed as if we had known each other for a long time.

"At a point in our discussion I fell asleep and rested my head on his shoulder unknowingly, when I woke up and realized myself, I looked at him and he smiled and he said I could sleep more. On getting to my final bus stop in Abuja, I called my cousin but her number was switched off. I was very angry.

"I tried so many times but I couldnt get her on call and I cried because it was my first time in Abuja and I didn't know any place in Abuja. My husband consoled me and told me that I could stay in his apartment for that night till I could reach my sister on the phone.

"I was so scared at first, I refused his offer but i realized that I didn't have any other option than to follow him because I didn't have enough money to pay for a hotel that night.

"I went home with him, on getting to his house he showed me a room which I slept in peacefully. I woke up in the morning and tried my cousin's number again, it was available and he spoke with her to come get me.

"My husband directed her to his house and she came to pick me that morning, we exchanged numbers and we talked for months and started dating.

"He got a job for me and in less than two years of our relationship we got married and I have a son now. He is one of the best things that happened to me after so many failed relationships and he loves me with everything in him. I bless the day I met him in that bus," Cynthia ended her love note.

