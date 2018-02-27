Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman sent packing for failing to give husband male child

Marriage Trouble Woman forced to sleep with daughter at banks for failing to give husband male child

A woman whose husband brought home a new wife has been resigned to spend nights in parking lots.

A woman who was sent parking by her husband has had to make do with the floor when she needs to sleep at night with her daughter. play

A woman who was sent parking by her husband has had to make do with the floor when she needs to sleep at night with her daughter.

A woman has been forced to spend her nights sleeping at parking lots belonging to banks after husband sent her packing alongside 10-year-old daughter, Amara. This is reportedly as a result of not being able to deliver a male child.

A Facebook user Prince Gwamnishu Harrison discovered her on an early morning shortly after arriving Lagos state.

He took to his personal page to share her story which touched on some of the abuses experienced by Nigerian women in their marriages.

play Woman forced to sleep with daughter at banks for failing to give husband male child

 

It was gathered that her husband has taken a new wife who he anticipates will bear him the coveted fruit of a boy which brings along with it a sense of masculinity - an age long sentiment that has characterized African men.

"Arrived Lagos State this morning at 2:07am and surprise to see a woman and her 10yr old daughter sleeping in front of a Bank.

"I observed them from afar, came closer to avoid waking a mad woman.

"I woke them up and ask to know why they were sleeping in such a place. She opened up and told me she has been sleeping there for two nights," Harrison reported while narrating how he met the pair.

The woman whose name was not revealed mentioned that her husband asked him to leave his apartment in the dead of the night because of her inability to deliver a male child.

She envisaged travelling to Imo State in light of the unfortunate event but hasn't been able to afford transportation fees.

"Trouble started when my husband brought in a new wife because I couldn't have a male child. Last week Saturday at about 1:00am, he woke me and my Daughter (Amara), told us to leave his house in presence of his new wife.

"I didn't utter any word, no fight, he helped me parked my things out and that of my daughter. My luggage was much so I left some at the Security Post.

"I had nowhere to go at that godly hour except traveling back to Imo State but have no transport and even where to stay in Imo State," say the woman according to the Facebook post shared on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

Prince Gwamnishu Harrison who appeared moved by her story confirmed that he offered some money in a bid to get her to the desired destination. 

He sought to use his post to seek help for the troubled woman whose phone number was included in his comments.

Afflictions suffered by women in their marriages has motivated malicious reactions given in response to the difficulties they have experienced in the hands of partners who have unknowingly encouraged grave responses such as murder.

Woman who murdered first husband by rubbing poison on vagina plans death of second

In a confessional mail to Ghanaian relationship counselor, David Papa Bondze-Mbir, a woman whose identity was protected has revealed how she applied poison on her vagina and nipples in a bid to kill her first husband.

Her comments were displayed on the relationship expert's Facebook wall which detailed her reasons for committing murder.

She explained that the family of the deceased attributed his death to a bad liver condition, oblivious of foul play.

The unknown woman confessed to watching her former husband die after licking poison rubbed on her body. play

The unknown woman confessed to watching her former husband die after licking poison rubbed on her body.

(Press)

 

ALSO READ: The way to a man's heart is sex according to this beauty

Her motivation reportedly resulted from an allegation of infidelity by the late husband who cheated on her when she was only seven months pregnant.

She is now looking to repeat a similar act with current partner.

