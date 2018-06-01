‎Woman in court over alleged breach of trust, cheating

Home > Gist > Metro >

The Police on Friday arraigned a 40-year-old woman, Tina Felix, in a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for alleged breach of trust and  cheating.

The defendant of Byazhin, Kubwa, Abuja, was docked on charges bordering on criminal breach of trust and cheating, offences she denied committing.

The prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun told the court that one Obazi Amaka reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on May 28.

He said the complainant entrusted makeup cosmetics worth N175, 000 to the defendant to sell‎ and remit the proceeds to her, sometime in August.

He added that the defendant sold the cosmetics and converted the proceeds to her personal use, adding that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.‎

The judge, Abdulwahab Mohammed,  granted the defendant bail in the sum of N150, 000, with one surety in like sum and adjourned the matter until July 9 for hearing.

