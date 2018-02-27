Home > Gist > Metro >

Good samaritans rescue woman found with vulva, left breast missing

Wicked World Woman found with vulva, left breast missing, undergoes life-saving surgery

Catherine was found lying naked on the street and rushed to the Buea General Hospital, where she underwent hours of life-saving surgery.

  • Published:
The victim, Ajaga Catherine play

The victim, Ajaga Catherine

(instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A woman identified as Ajaga Catherine has now been rescued and her life saved after being attacked by suspected ritualists.

Instablog9ja reports that her left breast and vulva were cut off by the suspected ritualists on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at Sandpit, Buea, Cameroon.

ALSO READ"Rituals Alert: Headless body discovered in Imo community (Very Graphic Photos)"

According to reports, Catherine was found lying naked on the street and rushed to the Buea General Hospital, where she underwent hours of life-saving surgeries.

Fortunately, her right breast was salvaged by the doctors.

Ritualist activities on the rise in Nigeria

There has been a significant increase in case of bodies being discovered without their vital organs which usually is a sure sign of ritualism.

The gruesome cases have been piling up and have only gotten worse in the last two years.

Residents of Amanwaozuzu community of Ikeduru Local Government Area Imo State were thrown into panic and anxiety following the discovery of the corpse of a young lady without the head and private parts.

According to a blogger, Ifeanyicy Njoku, the lady who is suspected to be in her 20s, must have been murdered by suspected ritual killers who dumped the body inside a bush in the community.

According to the reports, the residents of the community which is a suburb to Owerri, the state capital, woke up to find the body of the lady whose identity could not be immediately ascertained, dumped in a bush along the Amanwaozuzu-Ogwa road in the area.

A resident who spoke of the shocking find said:

“Nobody could narrate what transpired. The people just woke up on Saturday morning (February 25, 2017) and saw a beheaded body without private parts lying on the Amanwaozuzu– Ogwa road.

On reaching there, it was discovered that it was a young girl."

ALSO READ"Ritual Killers: Young lady murdered, heart, intestines removed (Very Graphic Photo)"

According to the eyewitnesses, nobody could identify the victim because her head had been chop off by the fleeing ritualists just as security agents were called in and they immediately evacuated the decapitated body.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Shocking MFM pastor slumps, dies during servicebullet
2 In Ogun Angry mob set truck ablaze for crushing man, 2 school children...bullet
3 Street Life Widow turned bus conductor relies on weed to deal with...bullet

Related Articles

Wicked World Pregnant lady who was almost used for rituals loses memory
Wife Killer Bloated corpse of woman murdered by husband float on Lagos Lagoon
Love For Money Nigerian couple sells daughter for N400K barely 24 hours after birth
Death Brings Life Grieving mom gets twins from dead son's sperm
Men of God? Alfa, pastor arrested with human body parts
End Of The Wicked Serial rapist arrested in Unilag
Jungle Justice Angry mob burns 'mad woman' found with human parts to death [Graphic Photo]
Revealed Girl found dead in septic tank was reportedly killed by father
Early Departure Baby found dead at a refuse dumpsite opposite Unizik
Evil Men Teenage girl reportedly strangled to death by relation found in septic tank

Metro

Lord’s Chosen
The Chosen One Pastor reportedly overpowers robbers, seizes their guns
The suspect, Akinyemi Edgar Koja and his late wife
End Of The Wicked Husband on the run for strangling wife, finally arrested
World Cup FIFA trophy would be live in Lagos and Abuja!
Drug addict leaves destruction in his wake before passing out
Wasted Future Drug addict goes on rampage, destroys properties