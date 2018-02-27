news

A woman identified as Ajaga Catherine has now been rescued and her life saved after being attacked by suspected ritualists.

Instablog9ja reports that her left breast and vulva were cut off by the suspected ritualists on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at Sandpit, Buea, Cameroon.

According to reports, Catherine was found lying naked on the street and rushed to the Buea General Hospital, where she underwent hours of life-saving surgeries.

Fortunately, her right breast was salvaged by the doctors.

Ritualist activities on the rise in Nigeria

There has been a significant increase in case of bodies being discovered without their vital organs which usually is a sure sign of ritualism.

The gruesome cases have been piling up and have only gotten worse in the last two years.

Residents of Amanwaozuzu community of Ikeduru Local Government Area Imo State were thrown into panic and anxiety following the discovery of the corpse of a young lady without the head and private parts.

According to a blogger, Ifeanyicy Njoku, the lady who is suspected to be in her 20s, must have been murdered by suspected ritual killers who dumped the body inside a bush in the community.

According to the reports, the residents of the community which is a suburb to Owerri, the state capital, woke up to find the body of the lady whose identity could not be immediately ascertained, dumped in a bush along the Amanwaozuzu-Ogwa road in the area.

A resident who spoke of the shocking find said:

“Nobody could narrate what transpired. The people just woke up on Saturday morning (February 25, 2017) and saw a beheaded body without private parts lying on the Amanwaozuzu– Ogwa road.

On reaching there, it was discovered that it was a young girl."

According to the eyewitnesses, nobody could identify the victim because her head had been chop off by the fleeing ritualists just as security agents were called in and they immediately evacuated the decapitated body.