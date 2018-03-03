Home > Gist > Metro >

The mother-of-three sees what many see as a deformity, as part of the might of Allah.

A young woman has been delivered of a set of twins with one of them having four hands and three legs, but that fact has done nothing to dampen her excitement.

The 24-year-old mum identified as, Malama Hawwa’u Jamilu delivered the twins on Sunday, February 25, 2018.

According to Daily Trust, the mother-of-three sees it as part of the might of Allah. Malams said, "Both of them are girls.

"Of course, one would have loved to deliver the babies without any deformity. But since Allah in His infinite mercy had decided to create the twins like this, what can I do? This is why you see me relaxed, and I love them both.

"The only peculiar behaviour exhibited by the deformed twin is a big appetite. Apart from that. She is normal like any other baby. Have you forgotten that I carried her in my womb for nine months?

"I love my daughter and I know that she is human, despite her physical challenge," Hawwa’u said.

She also revealed that has given birth three times prior to this delivery, making the twins her fourth delivery during the six years of her marriage.

Malama also said that she doesn’t attend ante-natal sessions, adding that she delivered her twins as well as other children, at home.

A doctor at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Dr Umar Abdul’aziz, has said that the extra leg and hands can be removed and that the little girl can have a normal life.

