Woman docked for allegedly stealing employer’s money

The police on Monday docked a 42-year-old woman, Yetunde Ogundairo in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State over alleged theft of N254,270 belonging to the defendant’s employer.

The defendant, a lotto agent who resides at 9, Igbeyin St., Dalemo, Ogun State, is facing a one-count charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offence was committed on June 19 at Abucon Lotto office, Mosalasi, Ijaiye area, a suburb of Lagos.

Ogu said that the complainant, Mrs Joy Akpan-Billy, employed Ogundairo at her lotto shop as agent and they both agreed that the defendant should pay some money to her daily.

She added that the defendant, however, failed to pay the money and it amounted to N254,270 and when all efforts by the complainant to get her money failed, she reported at the police station and Ogundairo was arrested.

Akpan-Billy said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty and the Chief Magistrate, Mr J.A. Adegun, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.