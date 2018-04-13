Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman ditches fiancé who controls her with too much gifts

On Twitter, a woman who values her independence revealed that she left ex-fiancé who sought to control her with gifts.

A woman has exited a relationship themed by financial control. play

A woman appears to see 'kind' gestures of gifts displayed by ex-fiancé as an attempt to control her.

On Wednesday, April 11, 2018, she noted on Twitter via the handle @awkward_ah, her former partner's attempt to reform her personality - an action she considered as financial control.

The narrator expressed that she felt threatened by the actions of the man who did not allow her make any personal purchases.

Read a pastor's comment on how Christian husbands can spice up boring sex life

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, has advised Christian husbands on a need to spice up their boring sex life.

The minister who spoke during a church service submitted that a line should be drawn between marriages and Christianity.

He believes the religion has been used to promote a dull relationship.

One of Williams' expections when it concerns Christian men include inviting their wives to meal dates as opposed to making them cook all the time.

“Some of the problems in the church with Christian women and their husbands is the fact that a lot of Christian men are not romantic. A lot of Christian men are very boring.

“One way, all the time; same place, all the time — always bedroom, always you turn the light off.

“Your wife cooks every day. You don’t take her out to lunch, you don't take her to dinner, you’re always doing Bible studies and prayer meetings.

“Marriage is not prayer meetings and Bible studies. Marriage is not spirituality. Marriage requires some things; you have to do some things. Christian brothers, wake up," the clergyman expressed during a sermon.

