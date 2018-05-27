Woman disowned by family over lesbian activities

news

A family from Ogun State have publicly disowned their daughter over her lesbian activities and her desire to wed her partner.

According to the advertorial posted in the newspaper, the Shoremi family disassociated themselves from their daughter identified as Shalom Shoremi.

ALSO READ: Nigerian man, girlfriend caught with drugs in Thailand

The Shoremi family made the move after Shalom reportedly began to seek court approval to consummate her marriage to her lesbian partner .

The advert also revealed that Shoremi was rejected by the marriage registry as her request contravene's the same-sex marriage probation act of 2014.

The act declares same-sex marriage as an illegal act in Nigeria and also states 14 years imprisonment for those accused of being in same-sex relationships.

Despite the law's stand on the issue, Shalom still chose to request a license, prompting her family to publicly disown her.

The advertorial read, “The attention of Shoremi Family of Ogun State has been drawn to an application for a special marriage license sought by Shalom T. Shoremi.

“She had requested for a special marriage license at the Federal Marriage Registry on 22nd of March, 2018 to allow her to consummate a same-sex marriage, which was rejected as it in variance with the Marriage Act of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria.

“The family is disassociating itself from the move and has served ties with her.

“We also disown her on the grounds that what she planned to do is against the law in Nigeria.

“She will also not be entitled to anything from the family inheritance.”

Man publicly disowns errant son

A man has finally given up hope for his son as he posts a public notice in the Newspapers disowning him and cutting off his inheritance .

According to the public notice, the man, Mr Andrew Chukwurah Nwora who hails from Awka, shares his reasons for disowning his son identified as Mr Bethel Nwora.

The notice reveals that the son had threatened to kill him amongst other misconducts, for which reason he has cut off his 39-year-old son.

He adds that upon his death, his son is not to participate in his funeral rites and would not be inheriting any of his properties.

ALSO READ: Nigerian prophet arrested for raping minor in Zambia

Mr Bethel is also not entitled to the grant of probate to his father's will, as the notice adds a disclaimer warning people who transact with him in respect to Mr Nwora, do so at their own risk.