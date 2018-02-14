Woman dies after consuming breast milk concoction

news

The police are investigating the death of a woman, Binta Safiyanu, who died after consuming a herbal concoction ingested to enhance production of breast milk .

Punch News reported that the deceased who was the wife of a Katsina state parliament member, Hon. Yunusa Jikamshi, had six children before passing away. She reportedly died a week after delivering twins.

The decision to have Safiyanu drink the condiments was motivated by co-wives it was gathered.

According to reports, the goal was to ensure that she is able to feed her new offspring with enough milk, unfortunately it cost an entire life.

A different account revealed that the dearly departed had instructed a woman identified as Sakina to prepare a mixture for her which caused her to vomit profusely after ingesting. She was taken to the Musawa General Hospital, where she was confirmed dead for treatment.

The police have reportedly detained Sakina for her involvement which opened to a possibility of a homicide hardly alien in polygamous families, where a desire for attention has motivated killings.

