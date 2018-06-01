Woman denies husband sex but gives it freely to others

news

Hammed Akinleye, a sex-deprived husband has supported a divorce request made by his wife, Olabisi.

A Grade C Customary Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, which heard their case was told that Olabisi engages in sexual intercourse with other men while leaving Akinleye hanging.

The wife who initiated the suit to ensure their separation can have her desire fulfilled as it was a shared interest according to a statement captured by Punch News.

“I want the court to go ahead and grant my wife’s request to dissolve the marriage. I am glad that she is seeking the dissolution of the marriage because I can’t tolerate her promiscuity any longer.

"She has also been denying me sex. Anytime I want to exercise my conjugal rights, she would claim to have a headache or was hypertensive, whereas, she has been having indiscriminate affairs with other men,” says Hammed Akinleye while addressing the court.

Olabisi countered husband's statement with a comment alleging that he had her mother locked up in jail based on an accusation of theft.