Woman dating married man cries for help

A woman named Ronke Owolabi has cried for help following reports of incessant pummeling resulting from dating a married man who left her with a swollen face.

Images circulating social media showed the challenged victim with blood-stained bruises.

Her bearing seemed a sharp contrast of her actual self based on a different picture that presented a much lively and beautiful Owolabi who was seen rocking a stylish nose ring.

"Pls help me out of dis pain. Dating a married man and all I get is beating everytime," the abused woman wrote according to reports.

If she had hoped to get rescued by a semblance of a knight, that did not happen based on reactions on Instagram.

Her call for attention appeared to have inspired taunts as opposed to pity. Comments submitted by amused users have only succeeded in bashing her. She was criticized for holding on to another's husband.

Abusive marriages have become almost a trend

Violence in marriages have become a rampant thing in a Nigeria where a bigger attention is given to the dominating position of men over their wives.

The latter appear to be seen as subjects rather than partners, a reason that has seen them suffer abuse in the hands of their husbands and even flings.

On Wednesday, January 31, 2018, a divorce seeker in Ekiti State, Folasade Fatunla, has accused her husband Gbenga of stabbing her with a broken bottle for voting in the 2014 gubernatorial election.

The Ado-Ekiti Customary Court heard the complaint on Thursday, February 1, 2018, according to Punch News which reported that Fatunla, 32, packed out of the defendant's residence as a result of the violence. The pair who lived together for a period of 12 years reportedly have two children.

In addition, the complainant added that her husband has not portrayed himself as a responsible man, claiming that he often arrives home late in the night and offers nothing as welfare.

She asked the court to order Gbenga "to pay N10,000 as monthly feeding allowance of the two children, and he should also be responsible for their education at all levels," says Punch.