Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman cuts off ex-husband’s penis and scrotum for demanding sex

Bloody Woman cuts off ex-husband’s penis and scrotum for demanding sex

Instead of showing remorse, the woman rather waved and blew kisses as she was being carried away in a handcuff.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Woman cuts off ex-husband’s penis for demanding sex play

Woman cuts off ex-husband’s penis for demanding sex
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Russian court has jailed a 47-year old woman for four years after she was found guilty of chopping off her former husband’s manhood with a kitchen knife.

Reports indicated that Lira Plaksina from Vasilyevo village in the Tatarstan and her 44-year-old ex-lover were together as a couple, but parted ways following incessant “fights” and  “tensions in their relationship”.

However, Lira Plaksina told the court that the man showed up again in her house and attacked her in his quest to have sex.

Though she argued that her bloody act was in self defense, the court thought otherwise. The judge held that she cut off the victim’s penis and scrotum while he was asleep in a sofa in her house.

Woman cuts off ex-husband’s penis for demanding sex play

Woman cuts off ex-husband’s penis for demanding sex

READ MORE: Muslim man bathes Christian girl in acid for refusing his advances

The court then handed her the four-year prison term.

What was interesting about Lira Plaksina’s jailing was that instead of showing remorse for the act or regret for the imprisonment, Daily Mail reported that the woman rather waved and blew kisses as she was being carried away in a handcuff.

She was quoted as having said that: “Everything is normal - (I got) four years.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's...bullet
2 Alarming More Lagos wives beat husbands - Commissioner for Justicebullet
3 My Own Share Ogun state residents fight each other to fetch...bullet

Related Articles

Defiance “I’m sleeping with a married man, I'm happy to be a side chick” - Lady
Bloody 3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother
Abomination! Father joins two friends to gang rape daughter for 18 hours
Evading Justice Ghanaian Uber driver rapes passenger in US, jumps bail to Ghana
Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with his teeth
In Uganda Social media users to pay tax effective July this year
Bloody Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to calm fighting wives
Museveni Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the mouth is for eating[video]

Metro

Broke men don't deserve sex
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Broke men don't deserve sex
A boat operator reportedly raped a teenage girl after hypnotising her.
What An Effect! Teenage girl falls in love with man who raped and took away virginity
Two brothers who beheaded brother believed to have bewitched them have been apprehended by the police in Akwa-Ibom State.
Blood Rivalry 2 brothers behead sibling accused of bewitching them
A nasty pummeling in the hands of a mob caused blood to flow down the shoulder of a suspected lunatic.
Busted Blood-sucking mad man ambushed by Sapele residents