Woman cuts off ex-husband’s penis and scrotum for demanding sex

A Russian court has jailed a 47-year old woman for four years after she was found guilty of chopping off her former husband’s manhood with a kitchen knife.

Reports indicated that Lira Plaksina from Vasilyevo village in the Tatarstan and her 44-year-old ex-lover were together as a couple, but parted ways following incessant “fights” and “tensions in their relationship”.

However, Lira Plaksina told the court that the man showed up again in her house and attacked her in his quest to have sex.

Though she argued that her bloody act was in self defense, the court thought otherwise. The judge held that she cut off the victim’s penis and scrotum while he was asleep in a sofa in her house.

The court then handed her the four-year prison term.

What was interesting about Lira Plaksina’s jailing was that instead of showing remorse for the act or regret for the imprisonment, Daily Mail reported that the woman rather waved and blew kisses as she was being carried away in a handcuff.

She was quoted as having said that: “Everything is normal - (I got) four years.”