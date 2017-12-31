Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman arraigned for stealing church property

  Published:
A 45-year-old unemployed woman, Olabisi Usman, who allegedly stole church property valued at N154,000, was on Friday, December 29, hauled up before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused was arraigned before a Magistrate, Mrs Y.O Ekogbulu, on a charge of stealing.

Usman, who resides at Meiran area of Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty and was admitted to a bail of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ekogbulu said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor, Insp. Clement Okuoimose, said that the accused committed the offence on November 26, at Olagoke Street, Meiran, Lagos.

He said that the accused unlawfully entered into Foursquare Gospel Church and stole some property.

“The accused stole one musical speaker, one tiger generator, a standing fan, a ceiling fan and four plastic chairs. Total value of items stolen was N154,000,” he said.

Okuoimose said that the accused was a tenant in the church premises and entered through the window to steal.

“The accused, who just packed into the compound two months earlier, was later found out to be behind the theft.

“When she was arrested and questioned, she confessed that she stole the items and sold it to one Malam.

“But the buyer could not be located,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 308 (2)of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused may be jailed for three years if found guilty of stealing according to the provisions of Section 287.

The case was adjourned until January 17 for mention.

