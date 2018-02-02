Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman accused of witchcraft beaten to coma by in-laws

Marriage Wahala Woman accused of witchcraft beaten to coma by in-laws

A young woman was assaulted by her in-laws due to an issue relating to some missing items belonging to the abused.

  • Published:
A woman accused of bewitching her husband was beaten to a state of coma by her in-laws. play

A woman accused of bewitching her husband was beaten to a state of coma by her in-laws.

(Instablog9ja)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A young woman accused of witchcraft, Bela, has narrated her sad encounter with her in-laws, Kelly and Mercy, a married couple, who reportedly beat her up to a state of coma.

The victim who is married to Kelly's brother, Felix Omeneka, was assaulted last weekend in Ajao Estate, Lagos, according to Vanguard News.

Bela who got married to the latter in the year 2016, was instructed by her Amsterdam-based husband to live at his family home where her assaulter also reside.

According to reports, this brought about a lot of clashes between her and the in-laws who berated her for allegedly bewitching Omeneka, causing him to ignore them.

The victim sustained awful injuries as a result of the alleged assault carried out against her. play Woman accused of witchcraft beaten to coma by in-laws (Instablog9ja)

 

The recent violence occurred following a case of missing belongings which led to a physical combat between Mercy and the abused. The latter alleged that Kelly, her husband contributed by flogging her with a whip.

“Kelly did not separate us. Rather, he went for a horse whip and started flogging me all over my body and at the same time, hitting me in the ribs.

"He accused me of bewitching his brother to the extent that he does not look at the face of another back in Europe.

"A member of the family called and instructed them to seize my marriage certificate so that I won’t have any vital document to prove that the union is legal. Kelly also seized my phone and dragged me out of the building.

"All I could remember at that point was seeing an oncoming car approaching the direction he dumped me as I passed out.

“He told me that they had a directive from their mother not to allow me in until I went to the village to swear an oath of fidelity.

It was a concerned neighbour that later put me in a cab that took me to my sister’s place, from where I was rushed to the hospital," Bela mentioned according to Vanguard.

ALSO READ: Lady regrets dating Yahoo boy who eats bread and excreta for money rituals

As a response, the police have arrested the duo of Kelly and Mercy, while they conduct a thorough investigation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's...bullet
2 Yahoo Plus Lady regrets dating Yahoo boy who eats bread and excreta...bullet
3 Evil Spirit Female Nigeria Army officer burnt to death by security...bullet

Related Articles

Thank God! Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother for money rituals arrested in Edo State
Jungle Justice Angry mob burns 'mad woman' found with human parts to death [Graphic Photo]
Fake Juju Bulletproof charm kills man
Horror! Severed head of day-old baby shocks Lagos residents
'Juju' Charm inserted in woman's private part brings her strange illness
Early Departure Baby found dead at a refuse dumpsite opposite Unizik
Bad Juju Angry mob batters man who reportedly turned human being to goat
Yahoo Plus Lady regrets dating Yahoo boy who eats bread and excreta for money rituals

Metro

An accused has been ordered to receive six strokes of cane for attempting to steal.
Disgrace! Court orders mechanic be given 6 strokes for hospital break-in
The deceased was killed following an accidental discharge of bullet that occurred during a robbery.
Painful Exit Lady mourns friend killed by stray bullet barely a year after wedding
A physically challenged person casts vote in a ballot box.
Strange Husband stabs wife for voting in Ekiti 2014 election
Disaster! Dad mistakenly crushes 2-yr-old son to death with car