Wild female Chimpanzee forces itself on Cross River farmer

A Chimpanzee caused a stir in Cross River after following a farmer to his residence.

A farmer in Cross River State, made an unlikely friend with a Chimpanzee, who reportedly followed him while returning from a trip to the farm.

The weird incident occurred in the Boki Local Government Area of the state. A Facebook user Osang Gabriel, confirmed this in a post.

"Wonders shall not end. A gorilla followed a farmer from the bush to his house at bitiah irruan boki cross River State to his living house live," writes Gabriel.

Images added to the post showed a crowd who gathered to catch a glimpse of the chimp.

Pigs eat babies alive in Nasarawa

In Masaka, Nasarawa State, two newborn babies have been confirmed dead following an attack by some wandering pigs who reportedly ate them alive.

This happened on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at the Jeun Makadi community where the deceased were allegedly abandoned.

Punch News disclosed that the pair were left for dead at a dumpsite, exposing them to a possibility of harm from the animals.

Some pigs in Nasarawa reportedly ate two babies alive. They were abandoned at a dumpsite in Maraba, a community in the state. play

Some pigs in Nasarawa reportedly ate two babies alive. They were abandoned at a dumpsite in Maraba, a community in the state.

Reporters who visited the site of the attack confirmed that they had injuries to the face.

Residents of the area who believed the infants were alive before they were eaten condemned their parents for neglecting them. Surrendering the babies to an orphanage seemed a better choice to observers.

“We believe that the babies were left at the dump on Monday evening or Tuesday morning. When we got to the dump, pigs had already eaten one of the babies and escaped with the corpse.

"Some people staying close to the dump told us that there were indications that the kids were alive when they were abandoned.

“There has been pandemonium in our area. People have been trooping to the dump when they get the information that newborn twins were abandoned there.

"Residents, who were at the scene of the incident, rained curses on the person that dumped the babies.

"They could have taken the babies to an orphanage or to a government’s shelter, not at our dump to be eaten up by pigs," says a resident who spoke to Punch on a condition of anonymity.

According to a youth, Garba Julius, the community are working in harmony with law enforcement officers in an investigation.

DSP John Kennedy, a spokesperson for the Nasarawa Police Command however denied having knowledge concerning the incident.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

