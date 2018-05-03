Home > Gist > Metro >

Wife kills husband, cuts his genitals with a knife in Lagos

According to a statement by the police, the suspect, Mrs Udeme Odibi was arrested while also trying to commit suicide.

The Police Command in Lagos is investigating the case of a 47-year-old woman, Mrs Udeme Odibi, who allegedly killed her 50-year-old husband, Mr Otike Odibi by ripping his intestine and genitals with a knife at Diamond Estate, Sango-Tedo.

According to a press statement signed by the command’s spokesman, SP Chike Oti, the suspect, one Mrs Udeme Odibi was arrested while also trying to commit suicide.

Oti said that on May 3, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ogombo, Ajah, Lagos, received a distress call at about 7:30 a.m. that one Mr Otike Odibi was allegedly killed in his house at Diamond Estate, Sango-Tedo Lagos, by his wife, Mrs Odibi.

“Based on the information, the DPO mobilised a team of detectives to the scene where they found the man lying on the bed in the pool of his own blood, with his stomach ripped open and exposing the intestine.

” As if that was not enough, the killer severed his genital and placed it on his right hand. However, before the arrival of the Police,  Mrs Udeme who had unsuccessfully attempted to commit suicide after allegedly killing her husband, was rushed to the hospital for treatment by neighbours.

“Sequel to the above, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi,  directed Crime Scene Detectives from the homicide section of the SCID Panti Yaba and Forensic experts to the scene to aid in the investigation.

“Witness account revealed that the couple both of whom are lawyers were married three years ago after the deceased divorced his first wife.

“The deceased first marriage produced a daughter currently schooling in the UK. However, the current marriage is said to be without a child.

ALSO READ: Man hires assassin to murder rich family to inherit wealth

“Further information from a neighbour revealed that the deceased called him on phone in the night before he was murdered, complaining that the wife was threatening to kill him with a knife.

“The said neighbour, however, warned him to be careful. The deceased also called his mother and his younger sister complaining of threat to his life that fateful night.

The CP noted that not too long ago, a husband allegedly killed his wife and baby in Banana Island Lagos. He therefore advised couples to learn to resolve their matrimonial disputes without resorting to violence.” the statement read.

