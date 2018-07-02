Pulse.ng logo
Wife drags husband to court for refusing to acknowledge child

The complainant told the court that Musa denied the child immediately after she delivered and told her to go back to her parent's house from the hospital.

 A nursing mother Aisha Buhari on Monday dragged her husband Ibrahim Musa to a Sharia court at Magajin Gari, Kaduna for refusing to acknowledge her baby as his biological daughter..

The defendant who was represented by his Lawyer Nasir Abdullahi said that the child wasn’t his because she delivered five months after their wedding.

My client is a business man who travels to Lagos.Two weeks after their wedding, the complainant called him and told him she was experiencing pains and bleading.

“He sent her money to go to hospital and she later told him that the doctor said she had a miscarriage and was placed on medication.

Musa said he was surprised to meet his wife with a “bulgy stomach” when he returned home, a situation which led him to take her for scanning.

He added that the results showed she was pregnant and would soon put to bed.

” I sat her down and asked her to tell me the truth but she didn’t, so I left for Lagos and after some time she called saying she was experiencing pains.

“I asked my brother’s wife to accompany her to the hospital, where she delivered a healthy bab”, he noted.

The counsel stated that the defendant asked the complainant to go back home because he believed that the baby wasn’t his.

“He didn’t attend the naming ceremony nor did he provide any financial support to the mother because her step mum called my client apologising on her behalf advising they forget the matter and forge ahead ”

Aftyer hearing both sides, the judge Dahiru Lawal,  ordered that Musa comes to court by July 16.

Lawal adjourned further hearing of the matter to July 16.

