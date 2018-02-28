Home > Gist > Metro >

Widower interested in remarrying places newspaper advert

Finding Love Again Widower interested in remarrying places newspaper advert

Money is not a problem for the prospective partner of a retired Nigerian-American man who hopes to remarry soon.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A newspaper contained preferences listed by a man looking to tie the knot. His desires future partner to reside in Abuja and the US. play

A newspaper contained preferences listed by a man looking to tie the knot. His desires future partner to reside in Abuja and the US.

(LIB)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A retired Nigerian-American widower has indicated an interest in remarrying as indicated in a newspaper advert which saw him make a list of features he expects from a would-be wife.

Information available in the advertorial covered the preferences of the mysterious man in areas relating to age, height, education, complexion, where resided and employment.

He appeared not be bothered about his prospect's ability to secure an income as he makes enough to sustain them both.

Tales of a promiscuous couple 3 [Part 2] play Widower interested in remarrying places newspaper advert (Pinterest)

 

The newspaper indicated that prospective partners looking to be considered can send a picture and phone number to a provided mailing address.

A level of confidentiality was observed by the advert placer in a bid to protect applicants.

A message at the bottom of the announcement reads, "your response will be seen only by Widower: that's a promise." The image showing the advert was displayed on Twitter according to Linda Ikeji's Blog.

It portrays openness exhibited by Africans who have expressed an improved boldness concerning building romantic relationships.

Getting some women for marriage has however proved costlier than ever.

Guys, you must earn N27 million per month to marry this slay queen

A South African lady has taken to Twitter to list attributes she expects from a would-be husband and one of them includes one who earns a sum of N27 million as monthly income.

A South African lady has taken to Twitter to list attributes she expects from a would-be husband. play

A South African lady has taken to Twitter to list attributes she expects from a would-be husband.

(Twitter)

 

The slay queen tweeted her requirement on Sunday, February 25, 2018.

ALSO READ: The way to a man's heart is sex according to this beauty

She would have her future partner who must reside in either Pretoria or Joburg, own an apartment and a personal business, drive a 2-door car and must be between the 21 to 29 age group.

Her tweet which has gathered quite a number of attention has received over a thousand comments. Some of these saw her followers direct witty remarks at her.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Abia State University Medical student commits suicide over 'poor grades'bullet
2 Possessed! Mom takes baby's corpse for shopping shortly after murderbullet
3 Shocking MFM pastor slumps, dies during servicebullet

Related Articles

Abomination! Father approves marriage between brother and sister in the name of God
Wife Killer Bloated corpse of woman murdered by husband float on Lagos Lagoon
Serial Killer Woman who murdered first husband by rubbing poison on vagina plans death of second
Tips The way to a man's heart is sex according to this beauty
Revealed! "God told me to marry my sister," says Sabbatarian
Double Double Man who married two ladies at a go covered up in kisses
Marriage Trouble Woman forced to sleep with daughter at banks for failing to give husband male child
For Capable Men Guys, you must earn N27 million per month to marry this slay queen

Metro

A Nigerian woman based in Kaduna reportedly poured acid on husband's penis shortly after learning about an affair he had with her best friend who is with child.
Jealous Rage Housewife empties acid on penis of husband who impregnated best friend
A Yahoo Boy who used his nephew for money rituals appears to be the latest in a number of cases involving the killing of family members for blood money.
Yahoo Plus Wealth seeker uses sister's son for money rituals
No ethic group can fight us face to face - Ahmad Usman Bello
Attention Seeker Fulani man defends cow grazing, says they are more historic than some tribes
Fulani herdsmen have been accused of inflicting harm on innocent Nigerians and have often been engaged in land dispute.
Fulani Herdsmen Police arrest 10 men destroying farmlands in Benue