Widower interested in remarrying places newspaper advert

A retired Nigerian-American widower has indicated an interest in remarrying as indicated in a newspaper advert which saw him make a list of features he expects from a would-be wife .

Information available in the advertorial covered the preferences of the mysterious man in areas relating to age, height, education, complexion, where resided and employment.

He appeared not be bothered about his prospect's ability to secure an income as he makes enough to sustain them both.

The newspaper indicated that prospective partners looking to be considered can send a picture and phone number to a provided mailing address.

A level of confidentiality was observed by the advert placer in a bid to protect applicants.

A message at the bottom of the announcement reads, "your response will be seen only by Widower: that's a promise." The image showing the advert was displayed on Twitter according to Linda Ikeji's Blog.

It portrays openness exhibited by Africans who have expressed an improved boldness concerning building romantic relationships.

Getting some women for marriage has however proved costlier than ever.

Guys, you must earn N27 million per month to marry this slay queen

A South African lady has taken to Twitter to list attributes she expects from a would-be husband and one of them includes one who earns a sum of N27 million as monthly income.

The slay queen tweeted her requirement on Sunday, February 25, 2018.

She would have her future partner who must reside in either Pretoria or Joburg, own an apartment and a personal business, drive a 2-door car and must be between the 21 to 29 age group.

Her tweet which has gathered quite a number of attention has received over a thousand comments. Some of these saw her followers direct witty remarks at her.