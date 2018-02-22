Wicked frogmarch kills female pupil who arrived late to school

news

In Imo State, Nigeria, a female pupil , Queendaline Ekezie, 15, of the Army Day Secondary School, Obinze, Owerri, has been reported dead following a frogmarch she was ordered to do after arriving late at the center of learning.

The order which was given by soldiers ensured the passing of the deceased who died on Thursday, February 22, 2018, Punch News reports.

Her father identified as Hyginus reportedly collapsed having learned about his daughter's death.

Ekezie, who is a JSS3 student had in company a colleague, Delight Aguocha, when she was subjected to corporal punishment by the soldiers.

Her friend attributed the abrupt passing of the 15-year-old to the tough task assigned to the deceased whose body has been deposited at a mortuary owned by the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.

When contacted, Col. Sagir Musa, a Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, expressed to newsmen that the Imo State Ministry of Education, had planned a press release in light of the sad development.

What Pulse readers think about corporal punishment in schools

Divided reactions have trailed a poll conducted by Pulse which sought to find out from readers if erring school students should be flogged by their teachers or be indulged when they misbehave.

A majority of our site visitors favoured the use of canes on disobedient learners as opposed to being left alone.

The responses were forwarded in the light of a tragic incident which led to the death of a female instructor, Odilinye Rita, who was assaulted by the mother of a pupil named Okafor Chinaza.

The incident which occurred on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, at the Starlight Secondary School, Ogidi, Anambra State, brought to the fore the lack of cooperation between educational institutions and parents, which has seen the latter object to the scolding of their children.

Rita was put at the receiving end of an undue violence after flogging the student who had refused to carry out an assigned task involving the cleaning of a classroom as indicated on a roster.

According to Vanguard News, Chinaza was rude and unwilling to heed correction given by the deceased, a behaviour that prompted some scolding.