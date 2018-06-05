Home > Gist > Metro >

White woman shoots black husband to death for beating cat

Worthless Death! White woman shoots black husband to death for beating cat

Mary Harrison told detectives after her arrest that she had shot her husband, Dexter Harrison in Fall Manor Drive in Dallas, Texas.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
White woman shoots black husband to death for beating cat play

White woman shoots black husband to death for beating cat
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 47-year-old white woman has admitted to killing her 49-year-old black husband on Saturday, claiming he had beaten the family cat.

Mary Harrison told detectives after her arrest that she had shot her husband, Dexter Harrison in Fall Manor Drive in Dallas, Texas.

According to reports, the deceased had been rushed to the Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, but he was pronounced dead.

Police are reported to have said that the incident occurred just before 7:00 a.m. in the 13200 block of Fall Manor Drive in Dallas after a heated argument ensued between the suspect and her deceased husband.

White woman shoots black husband to death for beating cat play

White woman shoots black husband to death for beating cat

 

READ MORE: Man demands return of 24-cow bride price after realizing his wife was not a virgin

Some neighbours condemned the incident, describing the murder as completely worthless especially when it occurred over nothing, but cat.

One Carl Phillips for instance told CBS: “They were some good people. They don’t bother anybody. A man got shot over a cat? It’s kind of crazy.”

It is reported that that the Harrison couple had moved settled in the said neighbourhood with two children just some months ago.

The cat in contention is said to have gone missing recently, but was later found.

It is unclear what charges have been leveled against Mary Harrison, but obviously, she may be answering questions bothering on murder.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Double Hustle Police catch up with actress who runs prostitution...bullet
2 Life Of Struggle Trafficked Edo lady turned Europe prostitute laments...bullet
3 Sex Ban Minister bans doggy style because of health concernsbullet

Related Articles

Enough!!! Landlord beats up tenant, evicts him forcibly for habitual noisy sex
In Nigeria Boy sells his brother to ritualist to pay bride price
In Nigeria Man gets five strokes of cane for divorcing wife
A Word To The Wise... “A lady I met on Facebook gave me HIV” – Man expresses regret
What A Pity! Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out

Metro

Hermaphrodite gospel musician reveals that he menstruates every month
Odd World Hermaphrodite gospel musician reveals that he menstruates every month
Open View UNN female students cry for help after rain snatches hostel roof
Stubborn teen Elisangela dos Anjos disobeys mum and had his penis chopped by Tiger Shark.
Unnecessary Death Stubborn teen disobeys mum and had his penis chopped by shark
Career of Nigerian semi-pro boxer Oluwafemi Omosuyi may end after face was blown off in the UK.
Gang Hatred Career of Nigerian semi-pro boxer may end after face was blown off in the UK