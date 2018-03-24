WhatsApp message to wrong number results in marriage 3 months later

news

A 44-yearold car salesman from Colliers Wood in south London wrote a WhatsApp message he had intended to send to his own number, but mistakenly sent it to an unknown number. Now, he is married to 37-year-old Lina Dahlbeck from Morden, South London three months after that dramatic coincidence.

Finding a life partner is one of the hardest tasks in this 21 century, but some people get it just on a silver platter.

Michael Evangelou wrote “Girls’ trip” to send to himself as a reminder that he had an upcoming event. However, the message ended up with Lina Dahlbeck who also replied: “Hi! Girls’ trip? Who’s this please? I’m guessing this was intended for another Lina.”

That was the beginning of what has now become a family. They became friends and proceeded with their conversations and scheduled a meeting.

READ MORE: Paraglider gets stuck in-between trees 70 feet above ground

After that meeting they found each other pleasing and agreed to take their friendship to a higher height.

After the marriage, Michael Evangelou is quoted as having said: “It’s certainly a crazy way to meet someone. Everything snowballed but in a good way. She’s the woman I want to spend the rest of my life with.”

The obviously excited Lina could not hide her joy. She said: “If someone told me I would meet my future husband when he sent me a text out of the blue, I would never have believed them. People are astonished every time I tell them how we met.

“Some of my friends have even started sending WhatsApp messages to random numbers in the hope of finding romance.”

Read the entire conversation below: