What you probably didn't know about Kalacuta republic

Kalakuta Republic

What you probably didn't know about Kalacuta republic

Kalakuta Republic was not only home to Fela Anikulapo Kuti and his family, it was also a country of its own, according to the late music maestro.

The republic which was located at no. 14, Idi-Oro, Mushin, Lagos, enclosed Fela’s recording studio, entertainment outfit and a private clinic operated by his brother, Beko Ransome-Kuti.

It is important to note that the name ‘Kalakuta’ was a parody of Calcutta prison in India where Fela served a sentence in 1974 for possessing marijuana.

However, on February 18, 1977, Kalakuta republic was burned to the ground after an assault by a thousand armed soldiers. They did not only beat and arrest him, they also lashed out at those they found in Kalakuta, raping, looting and finally throwing down Fela's mother, the late renowned Funmilayo Kuti, a fall she didn't recover from.

Kalakuta doing the raid

Be that as it may, Fela's children, family and close fans decided to transform his house into a museum where lovers and listeners of his songs and adherents of his ideology can come for remembrance of what Fela stood for during his lifetime.

Holding strong to their appreciation of this man, the idea became a museum opened on October 15, 2012, which would have been his 74th birthday.

The legendary musician's home, one of the most memorable places in the bubbling city of Lagos, now houses an elaborate collection, where care has been taken to preserve everything associated with Fela.

The museum which has been renamed Kalakuta Republic Museum is located on Gbemiola Street, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos. It was renovated by the Lagos State Government and is to be and managed by Total Consult.

In the museum, there is to be found some stirring personal items of Fela like dresses, his well intact rack of shoes and household materials are on display in the house. His bedroom, sitting rooms, photographs, with over 3,000 of Fela’s clothes are on display.

Fela's shoes

A testament to his legacy

Taking a tour of where Fela once lived and reigned, one can see his musical instruments, clothes (down to his signature small underwear), shoes, and other relics that symbolized the great musician.

20 years after Fela's death, I visited his house and grabbed his pants

A visit offers that opportunity to feel a sense of Fela's spirit hovering still around his former residence turned museum. Indeed, the Kalakuta Republic which was his castle of resistance, rebellion, activism and hope for many Nigerians keen to champion freedom in their recklessly corrupt country.

Things to do while at Kalakuta Republic Museum

These are the following things you can do while you're here:

See Fela's stage clothes collection

Get a souvenir from the souvenir shop

See Fela's grave.

 

 

 

Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva

