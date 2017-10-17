Home > Gist > Metro >

What you probably didn't know about dogs

Dog What you probably didn't know about man's best friend

Dogs see colours on a blue and yellow scale but cannot distinguish between red and green.

  • Published:
Cute little puppy play

Cute little puppy

(Mother nature)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dogs are believed to be the first domesticated animal.

Known to be of the wolves family, dogs have been bred by humans for thousands of years; thus making them the friend of man.

Today, dogs are not only domesticated and used for hunting and security, they are also used as pets; and these ones are usually playful, friendly, loyal and listen to humans.

Here are some weird facts you probably didn't know about dogs

1. The "smell" center of a dog's brain is forty times larger than that of humans

Unarguably, dog's ability to smell is more than a thousand times better than humans: Their noses have millions of scent receptors.

For example, a human nose averages five million while a dachshund's has 125 million; making them useful in sniffing out drugs, dead bodies, bed bugs, explosives, and more.

2. Dog's urine can corrode metal

If you've ever raised a dog, you will understand this with ease. The urine of a dog does not only have an obnoxious smell, its in acidic content can actually corrode a metal.

Dog play

Dog

(Beagle dog)

 

Do not allow your dog to wee on a lamp-post because it could be more dangerous than you think. As funny as it may sound, it is true. The urine of a dog is corrosive in nature.

3.  Dogs do see in colours

Although it is believed that dogs can only see in black and white, but the truth is they can actually see colours; only not just as distinct as humans.

They only have two cones in their eyes to detect colours, whereas humans have three. Meaning dogs see colours on a blue and yellow scale but cannot distinguish between red and green.

However, in natures balance to that, their night vision is is more than excellent.

4. Dogs also dream

Again, only dog owners can understand this better. If you have a dog for a pet then you must have seen it twitching when sleeping. If you have, then you've watched her dream.

Sleeping puppy play

Sleeping puppy

(Twitter)

 

Researchers found that dogs have similar sleep patterns and brain activity as humans, and that small breeds like lassa and similar types tend to dream more than large ones.

5. Tail wagging does not always mean excitement

Observe your dog, if she wags her tail to the right then she's happy. But if she wags to the left, then she's frightened.

This is so simply because it is the nature of dogs to wag their tails to the right when they're happy and to the left when they're frightened.

Wagging low means they're insecure, and rapid tail wagging accompanied by tense muscles or dilated pupils can signal aggression.

6. Puppies are born blind and deaf

When a dog is newly born, it undergoes a developing process. According to "Psychology Today," the ear canals and eyes of newborn dogs are still closed.

Maltese yorkie poodle mix puppy play

Maltese yorkie poodle mix puppy

(Wall paper)

In most cases, puppies open their eyes and respond to noises after about two weeks.

7. Dogs can smell disease

If you are wondering why your pet is acting strange and you've observed that nothing is wrong her, then you should probably go for medical check up. Because the problem could be with you.

Research at the Schillerhohe Hospital in Germany found dogs have an incredible ability to recognize the smell of a range of organic compounds that show the human body isn't working as it should.

With realization to this, it becomes easy to understand that dogs can actually diagnose cancer, something scientists are eager to explore further, as well as diabetes and the early signs of an epileptic seizure.

ALSO READ: 10 dog movies for kids and families

 

 

More

"Mama Dey Go" The story of Ojodu-Berger's angelic traditional bone-healer
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva I am an adherent of Freedom, a faithful of Beauty and a believer of Oneness. Off these three, nothing else is fixed about me.

Top 3

1 Freak Like That Haier Thermocool employee rapes client's maidbullet
2 In Nigeria This man bought 15 cars and built four houses after selling...bullet
3 Wasted Generation Nigerians angry with girl who posted nude birthday...bullet

Related Articles

Traditions 5 strange religious beliefs and practices across Africa
Outdoor 10 African waterfalls to see before you die
Catch Them Young 15-yr-old girl declared missing found in lover's house
Tit For Tat Man beaten to death for beheading sister
Rochas Okorocha Imo state governor calls Omojuwa "stupid" following Zuma statue gibe
Weight Loss Avoid these Nigerian foods to help burn belly fat
Culture 7 strange traditions across Nigeria

Metro

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State
Rochas Okorocha Imo state governor calls Omojuwa "stupid" following Zuma statue gibe
The actress in this photo is not the step-mum in this story
Mother From Hell 2-yr-old dies after step mum bathes him in hot water
The man who allegedly tried to kill his mum
Evil Child Man caught trying to kill his own mother
Jacob Zuma's statue
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Yvonne Chaka Chaka deserves a statue not Zuma