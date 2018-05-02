Home > Gist > Metro >

See what went down during the Castle Lite Unlocks Concert with J Cole

The Castle Lite Unlocks musical concert headlined by multi-platinum selling American rapper, J Cole and a host of Nigerian international stars.

The excitement in the air was very chilled as Castle Lite unlocked different shades of lit on Friday, April 271th, 2018 at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

The Castle Lite Unlocks musical concert headlined by multi-platinum selling American rapper, J Cole and a host of Nigerian international stars led by Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, among other artists, thrilled the audience with so much energy on an extra cold stage.

It was indeed a night of glitz, glamour and great music, combined with ice cold Castle Lite beer.

The show which was hosted by our very own Do2dtun and South Africa's Pearl Thusi opened with a 10 minutes dejay battle amongst DJ Obi, DJ Xclusive, DJ Neptune and Cool DJ Jimmy Jatt, delivering performances that thrilled the audience.

the theme of the night, ice cold, was replicated in the décor and aesthetics of the stage and the entire hall giving the feeling of being in a gigantic freezer.

Then the digital stage began the count-down. There was an explosion of colourful lights, beautiful sounds with electrifying melody coming out from the massive speakers hanging from the ceiling in strategic places around the hall.

The crowd was warmed up by thrilling performances from MI, YCEE, Falz Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage as they rapped and sang along.

And the moment came…

The lights were dimed and audience restive with chants of “J Cole”, “J Cole” rending the air and the dread locked rap god, appeared dressed in Nigeria colours, soaking in all the mad love he was receiving from the audience.

And he said, “What’s up Lagos, and the crowd went wild. The rapper apologized for not coming to Nigeria sooner.

“I f***** up for not coming to Nigeria sooner”, he said.

J Cole captivated the hearts of the audience by performing songs off his latest album, KOD, which was released on the 20th of April, 2018, for the very first time ever anywhere. And to the surprise of J Cole and many, the audience knew the lyrics of the songs and sang along to every song he performed. 

The excitement in the air was palpable as fans rushed towards the stage dancing to the tunes.  In keeping with standards the brand is known for, the entire   hall was transformed into a stage worthy of any world-class act.

 “Castle Lite breaks boundaries and music is a natural fit with the brand’s DNA.  We also appreciate the fact that it represents the biggest passion point for our consumers lives, hence we are always committed to unlocking memorable fan experiences and creating shared value for all our consumers with concerts like this”, Franscoe Bouwer, Castle Lite Marketing Manager, said.

