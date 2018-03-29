news

Reno Omokri has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari's trip to Lagos following inconvenience to Lagosians.

The presidential visit on Thursday, March 29, 2018, has adversely affected the amount paid as bus fares - a factor that encouraged criticism from Omokri who also bashed the Lagos State Government for disrupting movement to accommodate the president.

A commissioning of the Ikeja Bus Terminal is one of the activities listed out for execution during Buhari's visit to Lagos but the former aide to President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan opposed this as a late move.

He blasted the president for earlier turning down a similar idea when he was Nigeria's Head of State.

President Buhari's message of change has no effect on Nigerians

Lagosians have submitted that a public holiday declared in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari's trip to Lagos was unnecessary.

His campaign message of "change" was a subject for ridicule on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Nigerians dig contraband chicken from dumpsite in hope to resell

Road commuters are mad at President Buhari for visiting Lagos

Civilians who ply Lagos busy roads have been made furious due to the challenges they have experienced while trying to reach their destinations.

This is the aftermath of the state government's decision shutting down major routes in Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Ikeja, Agege and Maryland.

“The temporary road closure and diversions would be within Ikeja, Maryland, Agege Motor Road, Victoria Island and Ikoyi axis.

“Security engagements are in top gear, as we are working with the Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

“We have done a threat assessment and engaged all stakeholders such as the National Union of Road Transport Workers and commercial bike riders. We are appealing that they abide by our agreement at the meeting.

“This is to ensure that Mr. President’s visit to Lagos is smooth, safe and hitch-free,” Lagos State Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, revealed in a statement.

How Lagosians feel about the announcement: