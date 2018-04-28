Home > Gist > Metro >

Wema Bank in the spotlight at the London's stock exchange

Wema Bank in the spotlight at the London's stock exchange

Mr. Ademola Adebise added that ALAT is looking into strategic insights, data analytics, agile and best-in-class technologies to provide world-class service.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

ALAT, the bank’s industry leading digital subsidiary, has performed beyond industry expectations and won several international awards including the Best Digital Bank, Nigeria prize from World Finance Magazine.

Wema Bank’s Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Ademola Adebise and Executive Director, Retail, Mr. Moruf Oseni were recently interviewed at the London Stock Exchange by Paul Richardson of World Finance TV.

Speaking at the interview, Adebise shed light on Wema Bank’s digitization strategy.

“Our strategy is premised on leveraging existing and emerging technologies to provide compelling products and services for our customers. The focus is really meeting our customers’ needs,” he said.

He added that ALAT is looking into strategic insights, data analytics, agile and best-in-class technologies to provide world-class service.

Watch the entire interview below:

 

This is a sponsored post.

ALAT IN THE SPOTLIGHT AT THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Buhari Church of Satan slams President for describing Benue church...bullet
2 Poor Woman Lagos State Govt seize twin boys caught having sex from motherbullet
3 'I No Gree' Man fights back Ajah policeman who threatened to kill himbullet

Related Articles

Innovation Nigerian IT expert makes history with financial solution app
Cussons Baby Moments Meet competitions top 10 finalists
Mamador Kitchen Makeover Promo Win your dream kitchen and over N25m worth of kitchen items up for grabs!
Moneygram Foundation Brand in partnership with world reader and christiana foundation provides digital books to schools in Nigeria
In Love And Ashes A true reflection on North East Nigerian crises
Cleaner Lagos Initiative How we plan to eliminate refuse heaps from Lagos streets - Govt
Cheki Nigeria Top 10 easy to maintain cars in Nigeria
BetKing First time player wins N7.7million in Anambra
Awoof Overload Over 5m Naira up for grabs in the Quickteller Delight Promo
Payday Loan How dialing *901*11# saved my life

Metro

Cussons Baby Moments Meet competitions top 10 finalists
Mamador Kitchen Makeover Promo Win your dream kitchen and over N25m worth of kitchen items up for grabs!
The deceased, Obinna Chiaha, the scene of the accident and the driver
Ill Fated Final year student knocked down, killed at school gate
The suspect, Pastor Adeniyi Joshua
Hell Bound Police arrest pastor for running fake WAEC center