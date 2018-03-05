Welder refuses to give cure to woman reportedly hit with charm

news

In Ogun State, a welder described as Bidemi Akande, has refused to administer an antidote to a woman Shakirat Fatusi, who was reportedly hit with charm .

The event is an aftermath of an altercation with the victim who eventually died due to a failure to receive proper medical attention.

It all started following Fatusi's visit to the shop of her assaulter's wife, located in Ogba Ayo, Sango, Punch News reports.

In a statement, Bashirat, the daughter of the deceased confirmed that her mother was killed by a charm Akande used on her.

She referred to comments offered by a traditional medicine man who insisted that the victim was attacked with 'juju'.

Not much action could be taken after the discovery following the suspect's refusal to provide an antidote.

“My mum wanted to buy pepper soup from Iya Tolani (Akande’s wife). While she was waiting, she and Baba Tolani (Akande) started exchanging words.

"He came to report her to my father, but he was not around. He then reported her to Iya Idris, my father’s sister, and went back to shop.

“By the time I got there to see what was happening, my mother was lying on the ground. He fled, but people caught him.

"I demanded that she should be taken to a hospital, but he said there was no need for that. He said she would be fine in the next 24 hours.

“We brought her home, but there was no improvement. We rushed her to Tofunmi Hospital in the morning. A test was conducted on her and the doctor said her sugar level had risen.

"She was referred to another hospital, from where we went to Ota General Hospital. Immediately we got there, a doctor referred us to a hospital in Abeokuta.

“Somebody directed us to Dr. D. John Trado-medical Centre in the Gasline area. She died at the centre. The man said a charm was used to hit her.

"We called Baba Tolani to give her the antidote, but he refused,” Basirat told Punch News.

Her father, Segun Fatusi, made a similar observation while interacting with reporters but the suspect described rumours alleging that he hit the deceased with charm as false.

According to Baba Tolani, Shakirat launched an assault on him while he was having a conversation with a customer at his wife's shop.

“After I returned home from work that day, I went to my wife’s shop to eat. On getting there, I met an elderly man, Ajabale, doing the dishes for my wife.

“One woman that was with us jokingly said, ‘Baba Tolani, Ajabale is your wife’s husband.

"In response, I prayed that God should not turn our destiny into a mess. I didn’t know that Olopa was at my back. She said I was referring to her and slapped me.

“I went to report her to her husband, but he was not around. I reported her to a neighbour and he promised to settle the matter the following day. I went back to my wife’s shop so that we could go home together.

“As we wanted to leave, she descended on me again and started hitting me. She tore my clothes. People came out to separate us. She came back and gripped my clothes. I pushed her and she slumped. A mob beat me up.

“I was at work the next day when my wife called me that Olopa had been rushed to a hospital. I told her to borrow me some money to take her to the hospital. I didn’t use any charm on her," the welder Akande told Punch.

ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, a spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command revealed that the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department in Eleweran.

This came following an order from the state police commissioner, Mr. Ahmed Iliyasu.

Charm inserted in woman's private part brings her strange illness

A 23-year-old woman, Busari Rukayat, who is battling with a strange illness has recounted her sad experience with a fetish land-grabber , Ade Ikudaisi, who raped her in Ikorodu.

The suspect who was sexually abused in the second week of January 2018, was returning from a church service before her tormentor also known as ‘Omo Iya Pupa’ forced her into his apartment.

He reportedly used charm on her in a three-hour long activity.

It all started when she greeted Ikudaisi who was sitting outside his home as she walked by. An offer of a handshake soon led her to his room where he molested her.

According to Vanguard News, the suspect warned her that she was going to bleed to death if she attempts to share her experience with others.

She was however forced to disclose what had transpired to her parents after she fell sick two days after the incident.