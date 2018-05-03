Home > Gist > Metro >

Welder, 35, docked for allegedly selling uncle’s plot of land

Welder, 35, docked for allegedly selling uncle's plot of land

Adelaja is facing a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and forcible entry.

Legal practitioner docked over alleged visa scam play

Legal practitioner docked over alleged visa scam

A 35-year-old welder, Adelaja Musbau, who allegedly attempted to sell his uncle’s plot of land, was on Thursday brought before an Epe Magistrate’s Court in Lagos State.

Adelaja is facing a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and forcible entry.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Moses Oyekanmi, told the court that the accused, sometime in 2015, conspired with another still at large, to sell the plot of land.

Oyekanmi told the court that the land, located at Iraye-Oke, Epe, belonged to the complainant, Mr Bakare Kolawole, an uncle to the accused.

“The accused was using the land for farming and when his welding machine developed a fault, he resolved to sale it to get money to fix it.

“He sold the land for N600, 000 and the buyer is still at large.”

According to him, the complainant reported the case at the Epe police station and the accused was arrested for questioning.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 52 and 410 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Both sections stipulate a two-year jail term for each of the offences on conviction.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Erusiafe-Fowowe, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Erusiafe-Fowowe said both sureties should be gainfully employed, have evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified by the court.

The case was adjourned until May 10 for mention.

