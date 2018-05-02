Home > Gist > Metro >

Wedding aborted as groom’s ex-wife stormed venue with HIV/AIDS claims

Fiasco Wedding aborted after groom’s ex-wife and team stormed the venue with HIV/AIDS claims

The venue got even more dramatic when the guests jumped on the foods and drinks that had been prepared for the event and served themselves.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wedding aborted as groom’s ex-wife stormed venue with HIV/AIDS claims play

Wedding aborted as groom’s ex-wife stormed venue with HIV/AIDS claims
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There was drama on Saturday after a wedding ceremony was aborted when the groom’s ex-wife stormed the venue with her team of disrupters to cause commotion.

Guests and families of both the bride and the groom were seated at St Mathews ACK Church in Ruiru, Kenya when Elizabeth Wairimu, her daughter and sister entered and made themselves comfortable at the entrance of the reception room.

They soon began to create a scene by making some humiliating allegations including a claim that the groom had infected Elizabeth Wairimu with Sexually Transmitted Diseases.

Wedding aborted as groom’s ex-wife stormed venue with HIV/AIDS claims play

Wedding aborted as groom’s ex-wife stormed venue with HIV/AIDS claims

 

Having realised that people were interested in her allegations, the ex-wife raised her voice further, saying: "The reason we are here is not because we want to stop this wedding, we really do not want to stop the wedding. It has already happened. We know the constitution. He can have as many wives as he can. We just want to let the people know.”

READ MORE: Father and daughter caught red-handed having sex, mother says I'm aware

The jilted wife’s sister also claimed that: "He killed his first wife with AIDs, he infected his son with AIDs and then he threw my sister out."

Wedding aborted as groom’s ex-wife stormed venue with HIV/AIDS claims play

Wedding aborted as groom’s ex-wife stormed venue with HIV/AIDS claims

 

As if the groom had learnt about what was imminent, he was suspiciously missing at the venue. It was only the bride who was reportedly watching the drama from her car through the windscreen and quickly drove off having realised that the drama was intensifying.

When journalists attempted to interview the bride regarding the claims being made by the disruptive team and to also find out the whereabouts of the groom, she declined and drove off.

The venue got even more dramatic when the guests jumped on the foods and drinks that had been prepared for the event, fed themselves after the wedding turned a fiasco.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 No Go Area This man was caught sleeping with a policeman's wife [Video]bullet
2 Police Brutality SARS operatives arrest Okada rider to replace Yahoo Boybullet
3 Lord Have Mercy Woman shares touching tale to warn other women of...bullet

Related Articles

Mother beats 8-year-old daughter to death, hides body
Abomination! Father and daughter caught red-handed having sex, mother says I'm aware
In Central Region 23-year-old JHS dropout impregnates four teenage girls
Atrocity “My husband slaughtered our three daughters” - Distressed lady
Caution! Any man who sleeps with me dies, 7 are gone already, but I need sex - Lady
Abomination Mother films her 3-year-old twin boys having sex

Metro

Female prisoners lay on the ground. One of the inmates is seen holding a child.
Changed Person June 1991, a sad time for ex-inmate who spent 26 years in jail for fighting
Visiting countries such as the United Kingdom, USA, Germany, and South Africa, may get one arrested if in possession of a London-used phone.
Inch Close To Prison London-used phones can land you in jail while travelling out
A stranger who turned into a python reportedly swallowed a little boy in a Keke Napep.
Witches & Wizards Nigerian mum overpowers huge snake sent by enemies [Video]
A man strips bare at an airport lobby in protest.
Like A Garage Boy Man strips naked at airport after missing Lagos to Abuja flight