We can bring the World Cup Trophy home

Seeing is believing: We can bring the trophy home

President Muhammadu Buhari will be lifting the trophy when it arrives in Abuja.

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour with Coca-Cola

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour with Coca-Cola

We hear that the original FIFA World Cup Trophy will be arriving in Nigeria and it will be here for four days in two major cities, Abuja and Lagos.

It will be a time for thousands of FIFA World Cup lovers to hang out with the authentic FIFA World Cup Trophy for selfie moments.

We also know that President Muhammadu Buhari will be lifting the trophy when it arrives in Abuja. It is such an exciting time especially now that we have a Super Eagles team that is most promising.

It’s no coincidence that the Trophy will be in our midst and we believe that with the buzz the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour is creating, the same momentum will be transferred to the Super Eagles to ensure they bring back the Trophy home. It will be a day of celebration when that feat happens and the Super Eagles can trust that we will be cheering them all the way.

We are optimistic that this year the Super Eagles will thrive at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia later in July.

The World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is an experience that reassures Super Eagles fans that if you can have a close-up experience with the most iconic trophy in the sport universe, then the prize can be ours as a Nation. Go Super Eagles, Go!

