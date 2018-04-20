Water scarcity fuels violence between UNIPORT students

news

A long water queue has introduced violent body shuffling among some students of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a video shared on Instagram, a young man was seen having a confrontation with two ladies, who had earlier challenged him for attempting to fill his container before theirs.

Uniport students seen fighting over water, yesterday A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Apr 19, 2018 at 11:15pm PDT

This prompted a reaction that saw the male agitator get involved in a heated argument with one of the female aggressor.

The incident which occurred on Thursday, April 19, 2018, offered an avenue for some trolling from some social media users who made a mockery of President Muhammadu Buhari's viral statement describing Nigerian youths as lazy individuals.

Ogun state residents fight each other to fetch 'magical' water

A report of a well bearing bright light has had the residents of Ofada, Ogun State, trooping out in large groups in order to fetch water from it.

This occurred on Thursday, April 19, 2018, according to a video shared on Instagram.

In the clip, a group of people were heard in a loud chatter as they anticipated their turn to have a scoop of the coveted water.

It was gathered that some individuals travelled from far locations such as Lagos, in order to have a glimpse of the mysterious event.

Images capturing this revealed a crowd holding out empty containers needed to gather some of the 'loot'.