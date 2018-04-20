Home > Gist > Metro >

Water scarcity fuels violence between UNIPORT students

Suffering Water scarcity fuels dangerous pushing among UNIPORT students

Three students of the University of Port Harcourt got into a nasty fight while queuing for water.

A male student put his 'power' to use while engaging two ladies who confronted him to attempting to cheat them on a queue. play

A male student put his 'power' to use while engaging two ladies who confronted him to attempting to cheat them on a queue.

A long water queue has introduced violent body shuffling among some students of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a video shared on Instagram, a young man was seen having a confrontation with two ladies, who had earlier challenged him for attempting to fill his container before theirs.

Uniport students seen fighting over water, yesterday

This prompted a reaction that saw the male agitator get involved in a heated argument with one of the female aggressor.

The incident which occurred on Thursday, April 19, 2018, offered an avenue for some trolling from some social media users who made a mockery of President Muhammadu Buhari's viral statement describing Nigerian youths as lazy individuals.

Ogun state residents fight each other to fetch 'magical' water

A report of a well bearing bright light has had the residents of Ofada, Ogun State, trooping out in large groups in order to fetch water from it.

This occurred on Thursday, April 19, 2018, according to a video shared on Instagram.

In the clip, a group of people were heard in a loud chatter as they anticipated their turn to have a scoop of the coveted water.

 

It was gathered that some individuals travelled from far locations such as Lagos, in order to have a glimpse of the mysterious event.

Images capturing this revealed a crowd holding out empty containers needed to gather some of the 'loot'.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

