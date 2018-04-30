news

A video of a food vendor's funeral in Ghana has left many speechless and it had everything to do with the casket.

The video clip shared by Instablog9ja, shows undertakers dancing around with what seems to be a giant pot at first glance.

However, the fact that it is being carried around by undertakers will quickly clue you into the fact that the giant pot is actually a coffin .

See the clip below:

Seeing as the deceased had been a food vendor, the strange casket was seen as a befitting way to send he or she off.