Food vendor to be buried in pot-like coffin

Remember Me Mama put buried in pot-like coffin

The video clip shared by Instablog9ja, shows undertakers dancing around with what seems to be a giant pot at first glance.

A video of a food vendor's funeral in Ghana has left many speechless and it had everything to do with the casket.

However, the fact that it is being carried around by undertakers will quickly clue you into the fact that the giant pot is actually a coffin.

Food vendor buried in a pot-like coffin in Ghana

Seeing as the deceased had been a food vendor, the strange casket was seen as a befitting way to send he or she off.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
