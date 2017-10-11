Warri Prophet performs 'manhood erection' miracle

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, popularly known as Warri TB Joshua, is at it again with one of his now popular and regular miracles.

A few days after he made headlines with a spiritual weight loss miracle, the founder and General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry based in Warri, Delta State, shocked the world again when he allegedly prayed for a man with an erectile malfunction in front of his members.

In the video posted on the church's Youtube channel, the man was said to be to be tormented by an evil spirit which made his manhood to stay erect and refused to come down.

The firebrand man of God then performed a miracle where he commanded the evil spirit out of the man and within minutes, the dysfunctional manhood came alive, bobbed and tossed up and down and almost threatened to burst out of the man's boxers.

As Prophet Fufeyin prayed, he seemed to command the penis which began to grow in size till it was becoming difficult for the man's boxer to contain it and tore the zip of his trousers, to the delight of the congregation which screamed endlessly.

This is not the first time the Prophet has become a sensation following some of his miracles and deliverance. A few months ago, he reportedly called out single members in his church and asked them to select their partners among themselves so he could wed them there and then.

Watch the video here: