Violent movie scene turns to real life drama

No Play-Play Violent Nollywood movie scene turns to real life drama (Video)

Castmates in a movie came to a rant following a burst of emotions while shooting in a bush.

A violent movie scene has resulted in a real-life drama following a confrontation between film cast while shooting.

The event was captured in a video circulating social media.

An actor who was trying to escape from on-screen enemies soon made his script a reflection of a true reality having come to fists with castmates.

The protagonist in a movie attacked co-actors while filming a violent scene. play Violent Nollywood movie scene turns to real life drama (Instagram)

 

He appeared to have had a problem with the hits he received while acting.

It all ended in jokes after crew members calmed down the angry actor who gave animated expression describing his feelings.

