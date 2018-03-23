Violent movie scene turns to real life drama

news

A violent movie scene has resulted in a real-life drama following a confrontation between film cast while shooting .

The event was captured in a video circulating social media.

An actor who was trying to escape from on-screen enemies soon made his script a reflection of a true reality having come to fists with castmates.

He appeared to have had a problem with the hits he received while acting.

It all ended in jokes after crew members calmed down the angry actor who gave animated expression describing his feelings.

Patience, if earlier observed, may have prevented against the killing of a soldier guarding the facility of the Shell company in Delta State.

Mopol who killed Shell soldier over nothing apprehended

A Mobile Policeman (Mopol), who killed a Nigerian soldier guarding the facility of the Shell Petroleum Development Company, in Delta State, has been apprehended.

An image of the murder suspect who reportedly shot the deceased on Saturday, March 17, 2018, has circulated online media.

The policeman who was captured in handcuffs earlier took to his heels after slaughtering victim over an intangible matter which left residents of the Odimodi community in shock.