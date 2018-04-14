news

A video clip has made it's way to social media, showing an alleged Yahoo boy who seems to have run mad for unknown reasons.

If the comments heard in the background are to be believed, the young man is allegedly known to be an Internet fraudster .

According to the post, whatever the young man got involved in to get rich, must have been aided by charms which seem to be backfiring.

The video clip shows the young man strip naked along a road in Lekki phase one while wondering around aimlessly.

This is hardly the first in a string of similar cases.

Yahoo-Yahoo and Charm

Earlier this week, a video clip showing a known Yahoo boy, barking like a dog , surfaced online.

According to the reports, there is a new money ritual system which requires wealth seekers to bark like a dog once a month in order to be rich.

In the clip posted by Instablog9ja on Friday, April 13, 2018, a young man was captured in this act while his buddies made fun of him.

Texts which accompanied the file revealed the ritual as a new trend common in Ijebu-Ode located in Ogun State, Nigeria.

The person in the footage, name unknown, seemed vast in the procedure he once exhibited during a visit to the Club Royale located in Oba-Akran, Ikeja, Lagos.

It appeared a distasteful exhibition by a following of Nigerian youths who have developed a liking for easy money.