Home > Gist > Metro >

Upper Area Court in Jos sentences farmer to 3 years in prison for

In Jos Upper Area Court sentences farmer to 3 years in prison for raping 8-year-old

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos North,  on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old farmer, Wundetenan Juna, to three years in prison for raping  an eight-year-old girl.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Upper Area Court sentences farmer to 3 years in prison for raping 8-year-old play

Upper Area Court sentences farmer to 3 years in prison for raping 8-year-old

(Daily trust)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos North,  on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old farmer, Wundetenan Juna, to three years in prison for raping  an eight-year-old girl.

Upper Area Court judge Yahaya Mohammed, did not give the convict any option of fine

Juna had pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of rape, and begged the court for leniency.

Mohammed said that the punishment would serve as a deterrent to others who might want to engage in similar acts.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr O.S Ocho, had told the court that the case was reported on Feb. 2, at the Mangu Divisional police headquarters and transferred to the State’s Criminal Investigative Department for further investigation.

According to him, the convict, a resident of Sabon Barki Gindiri, in Mangu, on the said date, lured the little girl with the N 2 0, a resident of the same area, into an uncompleted building and raped  her.

Ocho said that during medical investigation, some bruises were found on the private part of the victim.

The prosecutor added that the offence contravened section 285 of the Penal Code.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet
2 Video Pastor fondles his manhood as congregants wave their pantiesbullet
3 Guilty Conscience Yahoo Boys abandon exotic cars at Club 57 to...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President to commission EFCC's new N24bn head office building today
Omo-Agege National Assembly beefs up security as senator resumes today
Herdsmen Crisis Charly Boy leads protest to Ministry of Justice, demands proscription of killer herders
In Rivers Lawmakers condemn attack on judiciary complex
In Zamfara FG destroys 5,870 recovered illegal arms
Soyinka Nobel laureate tells EFCC to jail corrupt ex-presidents
Buratai Army chief orders soldiers to stop killings in Kaduna
Bode George PDP chieftain speaks on son's death
Samuel Ortom Gov urges Benue residents not to take laws into their hands
Osinbajo VP says FG will use Abacha's loot to support the poor

Metro

'Ajebutter' Wealthy Nigerians kids nearly sent to UK prison over richest dad fight
The impact of a deadly bomb attack has threatened the life of an 8-year-old girl but authorities are hopeful she will survive.
Hateful World Family involve little girl in suicide bomb attack
Nigerian nurse drags US customs agents to court for seizing her $41,000
In US Nigerian nurse drags US customs agents to court for seizing her $41,000
The suspect, Miss Inas Khalid Maikano
Heart Of A woman.. Sudanese woman arrested over murder of Nigerian diplomat in Sudan