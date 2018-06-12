Pulse.ng logo
University of Zambia to train 20 students in witchcraft, rituals

Serious Business 20 students to be trained in witchcraft, rituals in University of Zambia

Named Intangible Cultural Heritage, the degree programme will be commencing lectures with a total of 20 students.

University of Zambia play

University of Zambia

(lib)
According to news reports, the University of Zambia has received US$340,000 to develop a Degree Programme to train students in witchcraft from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Named Intangible Cultural Heritage, the degree programme will be commencing lectures with a total of 20 students.

ALSO READ'Stop persecuting us' - Witches and wizards cry out

The Zambia National Commission for UNESCO revealed that the Intangible Heritage will include practices such as Witchcraft, Social Practices such as expression through music, Knowledge, skills as well as the instruments, objects, artefacts and rituals.

South African witches can now upgrade their trade with a degree play

South African witches can now upgrade their trade with a degree

(LiveMonitor)

 

Lusaka Times reports that the Zambia National Commission for UNESCO Secretary-General, Dr Charles Ndakala, stated that despite efforts to safeguard the cultural heritage, there have been cases of destruction of priceless artefacts in certain countries which threaten traditions and customs.

The news comes on the heels of the announcement made by the Higher Education Minister, Professor Nkandu Luo in November 2017.

He stated that Zambia should consider carrying out research and study of witchcraft as a science which can be used to combat crime amongst other negative elements in the country.

SA Minister to introduce BSc in Witchcraft into education system

While Nigerians spend time and energy condemning witchcraft and its agents, binding and casting them and attributing any misfortune on the activities of witches and wizards, the South African Minister of Higher Education and Training, Blade Nzimande, has announced plans to have witchcraft included in the curriculum from 2018, aimed at awarding a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Witchcraft.

A South African witch play

A South African witch (illustration)

(VON)

 

Nzimande made this known while speaking to representatives from student unions around the country, announcing the move and urging future university applicants to consider taking Witchcraft as a course of study.

“There is a lot we can learn from witchcraft, like how they fly in that winnowing basket. Imagine if we learn that skill; it will eradicate traffic jams and everyone will just get in their basket and fly. It also means we will not be importing fuel anymore.”

The Minister further invited renowned witches to make an appointment with his office so they can have their skills tested and those outstanding would then be hired as lecturers.

He also invited witches from across the continent to take advantage of the new course, promising them permanent residents’ permits.

A male wizard in South Africa play

A male wizard in South Africa

(Witches and Wizards.com)

 

“I spoke to the Minister of Home Affairs, Malusi Gigaba, and he agreed to issue witches from outside South Africa with permanent residence permits.

I heard Malawi and Zimbabwe have an impressive collection of witches. We are hoping they will heed the call.”

ALSO READ"Wickedness: Woman buried alive over witchcraft allegation"

Applications for the course, according to Nzimande, will be closing on September 30, 2016, at midnight, after which an appointed panel will conduct interviews, with an opening for 109 witches for the takeoff.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
