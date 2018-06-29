news

Union Bank hosted its SME customers at a business advisory and capacity building seminar on Tuesday, the 26th of June in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Facilitators trained business owners on various topics including taxation, digital marketing, business registration and financing.

Speaking on the bank’s business banking proposition, the Head of SME segment, Oriyomi Bernard, said Union Bank is focused on providing personalised business solutions based on insight from research and interactions with customers.

Some of the solutions Union Bank is providing include a 3-year collateral free loan for SME customers, a ‘Senior Citizens loan for retirees who own businesses, and the Direct Agent banking service which can be accessed on the Bank’s mobile banking app, UnionMobile.

Customers who attended the training had good things to say about the brand. According to Obinna Onwuka, “the seminar was highly insightful and informative. It’s an awesome gift from Union Bank, do keep it up.

