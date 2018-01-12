Home > Gist > Metro >

UNILAG graduate accuses CU lecturer of sexual harassment

Sexual Harassment UNILAG graduate claims lecturer put his "wretched hand" on her thigh

Aigbeme Okonkwo accused Prof Louis Egwari who is now a lecturer at Covenant University of sexually harassing her in 2006.

UNILAG graduate claims lecturer put his "wretched hand" on her thigh play

Who is going to stop sexual harassment on our campuses?

Another sexual harassment allegation against Nigerian lecturers has come up on social media as a University of Lagos graduate, Aigbeme Okonkwo accused a Covenant University lecturer of sexually assaulting her.

Okonkwo took to her Facebook page on Monday, January 8 to call out Professor Loius Egwari who she said sexually harassed her when he was a lecturer at the UNILAG in 2006.

UNILAG withdraws admission list play

Unilag Gate

(Pulse)

 

The lady whose father was also a lecturer at UNILAG when the incident happened said she went to Egwari's office regarding her course work and a moment after entering the office, the lecturer stood from his seat, moved closer to her and touched her thigh saying " I didn’t know you were so beautiful''

She wrote:

Professor Louis Egwari keeps mum

Pulse reached out to  Professor Egwari, who is now a lecturer at Covenant University to seek his response to the sexual harassment allegation Okonkwo levied against him.

We called Prof Egwari's personal mobile lines several times on Thursday, January 11 to react to the allegations. He wasn't available for comment.

ALSO READ: 5 acts that could get you kicked out of Covenant University

We also sent a message to his official and personal email, but the lecturer has not responded to the messages.

Obafemi Awolowo University play

Obafemi Awolowo University

(Pmparrot)

 

The sexual allegation against Egwari lectures at the Department of Biological Science comes after a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University Funke Dezarn, accused a former lecturer of the University of failing medical students for refusing to have sex with him.

