Unemployed man commits suicide over wife's hospital bill

One Tijiro Oghenede of Ozoro Community, Isoko North local government area of Delta State, has allegedly committed suicide over his inability to pay his wife's hospital bills.

Daily Post reports that the 45-year-old was billed N250,000 for the treatment of his wife who took ill some months back.

According to the reports, Tijiro was so disturbed by the bill throughout the course of Thursday night, June 21, 2018, that he reportedly took his own life.

Confirming the sad incident in Asaba, Police Spokesman for Delta State, DSP Aniamaka Andrew, stated that Tijiro took his life early on Sunday, June 24, 2018, after his relations had gone to church.

His body was reportedly found on the floor of his home with a lot of pills lying beside him.

He said, "The body of the Tijiro Oghenede was found on the floor in his room in the early hours of Sunday, the door of his room was forced open."

Family sources reportedly revealed that Tijiro had threatened to take his life continuously for the last three months over his frustrations at being unable to secure a job since he graduated seven years ago, as well as his inability to provide for his wife.

The younger brother of the deceased, Earnest Oghenede, while speaking with Daily Post said, “My brother has refused to do farm works, rather unfortunate, he married without a job, he took overdose drugs, and we found his lifeless body on the ground after his room door was forced open.”

The news reports also revealed that Tijiro has pleaded with the hospital management to discharge his wife with the assurance that he would pay the money in instalments.

However, the management refused his offer and reportedly threw him out of the hospital premises.

Some neighbours described Tijiro's death as a taboo and abomination in the Isoko community.

An elder statesman in the community, Chief Benjamin Agurudu told Daily Post that, “Tijiro cannot be buried without cleansing the community, he committed suicide which is a taboo in Ozoro community, his body will be thrown into the forest if his family failed to do this. It’s painful and unfortunate.”

