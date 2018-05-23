Home > Gist > Metro >

Uncle wets niece who ended their sexual relationship with acid

Devilish Uncle wets niece who ended their sexual relationship with acid

  • Published:
Chinyere Okeke was reportedly attacked by her uncle, who used to have sex with her. play

Chinyere Okeke was reportedly attacked by her uncle, who used to have sex with her.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Some youths in Agulu, Anambra State, have apprehended a man, Samuel Onyekwelu, who reportedly poured acid on his niece, Chinyere Okeke.

Many online news platform gathered that the uncle also attacked Chinedu Anagor, who had planned to marry her in June 2018.

A woman has claimed ignorance for actions pouring acid on her lover. play Uncle wets niece who ended their sexual relationship with acid (Daily Monitor)

 

Anagor was riding on a motorcycle with wife-to-be on Friday, May 18, 2018, when a jealous uncle attacked them both.

According to more reports, a spiritual cleansing was held for Samuel Onyekwelu and his niece in the year 2017, but it had failed to put an end to the taboo.

The illicit relationship started experiencing threats after Okeke fell in love with another man, Chinedu Anagor.

Both have been taken to a hospital for treatment following the attack while a mob surrendered the attacker to the police.

ALSO READ: Man escapes death after getting caught having sex with son's wife

Uncle wets niece who ended their sexual relationship with acid play

Okeke was attacked alongside her boyfriend.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

Images circulating social media has revealed nasty body injuries to the victims who appeared badly disfigured.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 For The Culture Man proudly rocks 'Yahoo boy' shirt at Amala jointbullet
2 Murder Man hides wife's corpse in a bucket after killing herbullet
3 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet

Related Articles

In Ghana River god bans menstruating girls from crossing River Ofin on Tuesdays
Taboo! Man escapes death after getting caught having sex with son's wife
Incest 25-yr-old defends marriage to sister
Sicko 50-yr-old man arrested for impregnating 21-year-old daughter
Taboo Dirty dad caught pants down with 13-yr-old daughter in Delta

Metro

Car dealer bags 6 months imprisonment for receiving stolen vehicle
In Jos Car dealer bags 6 months imprisonment for receiving stolen vehicle
Kemi Olunloyo has facts confirming that Linda Ikeji is not pregnant
Linda Ikeji Kemi Olunloyo has facts confirming that blogger is not pregnant [Video]
A boy who is often seen on a road side wants to go to school and has asked for assistance from the Kenyan public.
Willing To Learn Poor kid in Kenya needs help going to school
Onise Ismail reportedly sacked her security guard and driver prior to her death on Monday, May 14, 2018.
No Defence Lady murdered in Abuja home a week after sacking security guard